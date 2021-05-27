It’s been about six weeks ago that I first went to the Bartels Nursing Care unit to visit an old friend.
He had injured himself after falling and was temporarily placed there to recuperate. As I walked down the long hallway to his room, I took notice of the names on the doors of the individuals residing in the rooms. I was kind of surprised that I knew so many of the residents.
Just before I got to my friends’ room, I noticed the name “Ray Joecken” on a door and I could see him sitting in his chair watching TV as I walked by. I remember Ray as being the P.E. teacher at the W-SR Junior High back in 1971. As I recall, it was his first year of teaching. I was one of his students in ninth grade, back when ninth grade was still at the junior high building. It’s funny what a person remembers but I still, after 50 years, remember Ray’s first day of teaching P.E. class.
One of the students apparently wanted to “test the waters” with the coach and the student quickly learned that the tide was high and the waters were rough. Mr. Joecken made an example of how not to test the waters with him. I was happy to learn that, especially at somebody else’s expense.
I did have one situation with Ray that I wasn’t proud of, however. A few of us went to check out the girl’s locker room, which we knew was empty at the time. As soon as we got comfortable, someone yelled out, “The coach is coming.”
Fearing getting caught, I crawled into the empty clothes dryer. Mr. Joecken gave everyone a thorough, in-depth scolding. He escorted everyone out of the room and just when I thought I was in the clear, he yelled back, “And you can come out of the dryer now Francis.”
Geez, I didn’t think that was fair to make me stay in the dryer if he knew I was in there.
I walked past Ray’s room and into my friends’ room where I visited for about an hour. As I was leaving, and on the way down the hall, I stuck my head into Mr. Joecken’s room. He invited me in for a visit.
I told him who I was and he asked me if I was still painting, so I figured he must remember me to some degree. I told him I remembered when he first taught P.E. class in the early ‘70s. and that I was one of his students. He mentioned a few names, Steve Corson, Doug Benschoter, Brad Johnson and I shared that they were all in my class.
I wasn’t sure why Ray was in the Care Facility, but he seemed to have a good memory. I did notice his hands were shaking and he verified that he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease. He told me that I was looking good, so I knew he couldn’t see very well either.
I learned from our conversation that his legs were mostly immobile from the Parkinson’s and he was unable to walk. He admitted to not living much of a good life anymore due to his health. He said he used to love to run, and most especially, loved to go fishing.
It seemed so surreal to me having those memories of 50 years ago of his youth, strength and health, and as if taking a step into the future, I was witnessing the cold, hard, realities of how his life is in the present. He said he enjoys having visitors and how he appreciates the company.
He mentioned Dave Sage and Denny Button (two teacher comrades) that visit him now and how he sincerely appreciates that. In the course of our conversation, he invited me four times to visit any time I cared to.
When I told him goodbye, I left with a renewed appreciation of simply having good health.
I called his wife Bonnie, to ask for his phone number. She confirmed that Ray was diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease in 2008 and that he loved to run. She mentioned him running marathons in Duluth, Minnesota. It was hard to imagine the heart and soul of a runner without having the use of their legs. Such simple blessings of life that are so easily taken for granted.
Life in a care facility, though cared for in every way, can’t equate to much more than riding a train with a fire up ahead on the tracks. A train unable to stop, and fully aware of the impending result, I can almost hear the lonely train whistle crying in the night.
It doesn’t seem like too much to ask, that I should put on a fireman’s hat and go visit those residents whenever it’s possible. If you know or remember Coach Joecken, or any other resident in a Nursing Facility, take a few minutes and give them a visit. It will mean something to them.