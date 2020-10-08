In addition to classic cars and music, I’ve always been fascinated with real, true-to-life trivia. In the back pages of my mind, I brought up what I thought would be an interesting true story to share that includes two of those desires, trivia and music.
In 1965, Canadian musician Chad Allan and his band, The Expressions, were forced to change their name due to legal issues of another band having the “Expressions” name. Chad Allan had just previously supplied his demo of the song “Shakin’ All Over” to his record label, Quality Records in Canada. The song “Shakin’ All Over” was Chad’s remake of that song written by Johnny Kid and the Pirates. George Struth, President of Quality Records had a great ear for hit songs and believed Chad’s version would be a huge hit. Struth contacted Chad Allan to get the new name of his band of which Allan had not yet chosen. In a rush to release the song to the radio DJ’s, Struth had 50 copies of the song printed on a white label in a 45 format to submit to the radio stations. On the white label to temporarily identify the “no name” band Struth had hand written “Guess Who?” When the DJs began playing the song on air, they referred to the band as “Guess Who?,” thinking that was the real name of the band. The song was a huge hit and seasoned by the fact that there was a mystery to who this Canadian band was. It was largely believed to be a mix of several British bands together such as the Beatles, The Rolling Stones, and the Animals.
With “Shakin’ All Over” on fire on the air waves and the radio announcers introducing the song as “Guess Who?” Struth’s temporary name stuck permanently. The band members hated the name and Chad Allan was especially disappointed that his name wasn’t included on the label. The only consolation to the band was that their song reached the number 1 status in Canada and it was considered to be largely in part of the mystery behind the name.
In late ‘65, Bob Ashley left the band and was replaced by Burton Cummings as keyboardist and sharing lead vocals with Chad Allan. That lineup only lasted a few months as Allan was having difficulties singing properly. In May 1966, Allan left the band he created to re-enroll in college, which left Burton Cummings the lead singer.
From 1966-68, the band had little success, and by ‘68, with all ties to Chad Allan severed, the band dropped the question mark from the bands name to call the band simply, The Guess Who.
By January 1969, the group released “These Eyes,” their first top 10 hit in the United States. They were under the new RCA Records label who purchased the rights to the band from Quality Records for $1,000. After that first release the hits just kept coming. Their release of “American Woman” with “No Sugar Tonight” as the B-side was their only No. 1 hit in the U.S. Shortly thereafter, Randy Bachman quit the band because of his religious beliefs, as well as a gall bladder illness. He soon after formed the Bachman Turner Overdrive band, known as BTO.
Burton Cummings’ band pressed on with hits like Hand Me Down World, Share The Land, Rain Dance, Clap For The Wolfman, and Laughing. In 1970, The Guess Who sold more records worldwide than any other band at that time.
In July 1970, the band was invited to the White House to perform for the Nixon’s. They were asked to eliminate American Woman from the set list due to adverse political interpretations in the lyrics. The band chugged on for the next several years but growing less and less popular. By October 1975, Burton Cummings decided to leave the band for a solo career which formerly dissolved the band.
Writers Note: Should anyone have an original 45 RPM with the song “Shakin’ All Over” with a handwritten white label “Guess Who?” I would be interested in giving you what you paid for it in 1965. ... plus tax!