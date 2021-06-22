Friday, June 25
9 a.m. – 4-Person Best Shot Golf Tournament at Nashua T&C
- Kid’s Night
- DAY CHANGE
Join us on in the Park!
(Held by the Tennis Courts)
5-7:30 p.m. – Family Games and Activities
5 p.m. – Pedal Tractor Pull
5-7 p.m. – Nashua-Plainfield Pack 57 – Hot dog fundraiser meal, freewill Donation
5:30 p.m. – 4-Square Tournament registration
6 p.m. – 4-Square Play starts
6 p.m. – Prince/Princess Contest
6:30 p.m. – 2021 WODD Queen Contest
7:30 p.m. – Movie “ The Last Dragon” @ Compass Outreach Center. Free refreshments courtesy of LSB and FSB!
5 p.m. – Food Vendors Open
5:30 p.m.-midnight – BEVERAGE TENT
5-7:30 p.m. – Meal (Beverage Tent Area)
6 p.m. – NEW EVENT – Boat Parade!
Pre-Registration – $20
Friday Registration – $25.00
Click for parade registration sheet
- You must be registered and a designated boat number to be entered in the judging.
7 p.m. – Nub’s Catfish Tournament
Register begins June 18 at Nub’s Bait and Tackle Shop, 305 Main St.
8 p.m. – Nub’s Catfish Tournament begins
8 p.m.-midnight – Standing Hampton
Saturday, June 27
8-9:30 a.m. – Chamber of Commerce Breakfast In the Big Tent
Pancakes, Sausage, OJ and Coffee.
10:30 a.m. – Parade, The Good Ole’ Days-Theme and Grand Marshals TBA in 2021
Noon – Vendors Open
Noon-3 p.m. – Nashua Fire Department 4th Annual Car
- In the Park by Tennis Courts(Registration 9 a.m.-noon)
Noon-1 p.m. – Public Library Book Sale at Library
Noon – Ron Bilharz Jr. Memorial Horseshoe Tournament, Registration 11a.m.-noon
Noon – North Iowa Tae Kwon Do Fundraiser Meal -Pulled Pork Meal
Noon – Sand Volleyball Tournament
Registration 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Noon-4 p.m. – FFA Dunk Tank
- TBD
12:30-4:30 p.m. – Richie Lee & The Fabulous 50s Band
12:30- 4:30 p.m. – Inflatables, $15/Wristband Face Painting, tickets for purchase Caricature Artist, tickets for purchase
12:30 — 1:30 p.m. – Good ‘Ole Kids Games – North side of tennis court area
1-4 p.m. – Figure 8 Races, Big Four Fairgrounds, Nashua
3 p.m. – Beanbag Tournament
4:30- 7 p.m. – in Beverage Tent Area
Nashua Park Board – Fundraiser Meal
Bacon on a stick, Shrimp, Chicken Strips, Burgers, Pork Tenderloin, Mushrooms and MORE!
4:30 p.m. – North Iowa Tae Kwon Do Demonstration in Beverage Tent Area
5 p.m. – Waterhawk Ski Team
7-11 p.m. – Farm Rock Band
10 p.m. – FIREWORKS!!
On The Lake (across from the boat docks in the Park)
BEER TENT – OPEN Noon-11 p.m.
Sunday, June 27
9 a.m. – Community Church Service at the Little Brown Church, Sponsored by the Nashua Area Ministerium