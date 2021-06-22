Friday, June 25

9 a.m. – 4-Person Best Shot Golf Tournament at Nashua T&C

  • Kid’s Night
  • DAY CHANGE

Join us on in the Park!

(Held by the Tennis Courts)

5-7:30 p.m. – Family Games and Activities

5 p.m. – Pedal Tractor Pull

5-7 p.m. – Nashua-Plainfield Pack 57 – Hot dog fundraiser meal, freewill Donation

5:30 p.m. – 4-Square Tournament registration

6 p.m. – 4-Square Play starts

6 p.m. – Prince/Princess Contest

6:30 p.m. – 2021 WODD Queen Contest

7:30 p.m. – Movie “ The Last Dragon” @ Compass Outreach Center. Free refreshments courtesy of LSB and FSB!

5 p.m. – Food Vendors Open

5:30 p.m.-midnight – BEVERAGE TENT

5-7:30 p.m. – Meal (Beverage Tent Area)

6 p.m. – NEW EVENT – Boat Parade!

Pre-Registration – $20

Friday Registration – $25.00

Click for parade registration sheet

  • You must be registered and a designated boat number to be entered in the judging.

7 p.m. – Nub’s Catfish Tournament

Register begins June 18 at Nub’s Bait and Tackle Shop, 305 Main St.

8 p.m. – Nub’s Catfish Tournament begins

8 p.m.-midnight – Standing Hampton

Saturday, June 27

8-9:30 a.m. – Chamber of Commerce Breakfast In the Big Tent

Pancakes, Sausage, OJ and Coffee.

10:30 a.m. – Parade, The Good Ole’ Days-Theme and Grand Marshals TBA in 2021

Noon – Vendors Open

Noon-3 p.m. – Nashua Fire Department 4th Annual Car

  • In the Park by Tennis Courts(Registration 9 a.m.-noon)

Noon-1 p.m. – Public Library Book Sale at Library

Noon – Ron Bilharz Jr. Memorial Horseshoe Tournament, Registration 11a.m.-noon

Noon – North Iowa Tae Kwon Do Fundraiser Meal -Pulled Pork Meal

Noon – Sand Volleyball Tournament

Registration 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Noon-4 p.m. – FFA Dunk Tank

  • TBD

12:30-4:30 p.m. – Richie Lee & The Fabulous 50s Band

12:30- 4:30 p.m. – Inflatables, $15/Wristband Face Painting, tickets for purchase Caricature Artist, tickets for purchase

12:30 — 1:30 p.m. – Good ‘Ole Kids Games – North side of tennis court area

1-4 p.m. – Figure 8 Races, Big Four Fairgrounds, Nashua

3 p.m. – Beanbag Tournament

4:30- 7 p.m. – in Beverage Tent Area

Nashua Park Board – Fundraiser Meal

Bacon on a stick, Shrimp, Chicken Strips, Burgers, Pork Tenderloin, Mushrooms and MORE!

4:30 p.m. – North Iowa Tae Kwon Do Demonstration in Beverage Tent Area

5 p.m. – Waterhawk Ski Team

7-11 p.m. – Farm Rock Band

10 p.m. – FIREWORKS!!

On The Lake (across from the boat docks in the Park)

BEER TENT – OPEN Noon-11 p.m.

Sunday, June 27

9 a.m. – Community Church Service at the Little Brown Church, Sponsored by the Nashua Area Ministerium