The Waverly City Council on Monday gave its stamp of approval for a pair of resolutions regarding a water quality improvement project in the northwest quadrant of town tied to a wastewater treatment plant renovation.
On two unanimous votes, the city will apply for State Revolving Fund (SRF) monies and acquire 8 acres of land where two railroad lines intersect just west of 20th Street Northwest and north of the Waverly Sales Company. The city will purchase the land for the wetland from James P. and Sandra S. Janssen for no more than $15,000 per acre.
The SRF is tied to a $9 million loan that the city took out from the state to convert the trickling filters at the wastewater treatment plant in the southeast section of town into an activated sludge system. The fund allows an additional 10% of the principal, or $900,000, to be used toward a water quality improvement plan, which the city chose to create a wetland.
City Administrator James Bronner said the retention pond created by the project will filter about 500 acres of waterway that drains from the vicinity of the Waverly Municipal Airport. He added that it could also mitigate any water and flooding issues in the area.
“It will allow (the water) to pool and dissipate rather than rushing south as it has been,” Bronner said. “We think this will be a good project overall, a good use of the funding that SRF is allowing us to do.
“This not funding that we have to pay back. It’s a grant that they’re allowing us to do. We’re just happy to be able to find a good use for it and a good project that is going to help possibly with some flood issues in that part of town.”
The establishment of the wetlands came about when Iowa Department of Natural Resources inspectors found some elevated nitrate levels in Waverly’s ground water supplies and suggested the mitigation measures while plans were being drawn for the wastewater plant.
Previously, the council had a plan in place for wetlands just outside of the city limits to the east. However, the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship found the proposed locations didn’t have the right soil composition for the project in August 2019.
WHKS & Co. then found the northwest site fit the needs for the city and suggested it, and the Janssens have agreed to sell the land.
City Engineer and Public Works Director Mike Cherry said the wetland is primarily a nutrient reduction measure with some flood mitigation benefit.
“The intent is they typically try to have about a foot and a half of water in the wetland area,” Cherry said. “This is not going to be a deep reservoir, but again, it will be bermed, so that when we do have rain events, there will be some storage capacity, but it will be geared toward nitrate and nutrient reduction.”
Ward 1 Councilman Brian Birgen wondered if anyone expressed concerns over a possible bird habitat created by this wetland so close to the airport. Cherry said he raised that item previously.
“What you need to look at is… Eisenach Village is right next door, and they have a real nice pond,” Cherry said. “This is only a few hundred feet away from Eisenach Village, so we don’t really foresee it as a major issue for the airport.
“We think (the wetland) is a good location, and it’s going to be a good project.”
Ward 3 Councilman Rod Drenkow asked how much financial responsibility the city will be required to provide in this project.
“Is it just to pay for the recording cost, or is there anything else that we’re going to have to put into this project?” Drenkow asked.
Bronner said the money SRF provides covers the cost of the project, from the property acquisition going forward.
“I don’t think there will be much of any outlay from the city,” he said. “That’s kind of what they’re wanting to do, to have us utilize their source of funding — State Revolving Fund — this is a side benefit that you get to do as a water quality project, which is kind of what they’re wanting to accomplish with these.”