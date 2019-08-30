In June, the Waverly City Council heard from representatives from WHKS & Co. about a proposal to create wetlands to help control nitrates that enter some of the city’s water wells.
However, during the Aug. 26 study session, the council was informed that the project has been withdrawn due to the infeasibility of the two sites being considered for the project.
Public Works Director and City Engineer Mike Cherry told the council that a study made by the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship (IDALS) found the soil didn’t have the right composition for wetlands creation.
Cherry said that WHKS engineers had been working with the ag department and thought they had good sites for the project. It would have been paid for through the state revolving fund (SRF) in connection with the planned replacement of trickling filters at the city’s wastewater treatment plant.
WHKS had identified a total of seven sites, six of them along an unnamed creek to the east of town, that had the potential to create wetlands. The council had expressed interest in investigating the two southernmost sites, labeled Sites F and G.
“As IDALS began to do further investigation in anticipation of beginning a project, they ran basically into fatal flaws with the proposed project,” Cherry reported. “I’ve been told the soil conditions there are not — upon further investigation — have been deemed not suitable for wetlands, and other locations further up the watershed were not secured with landowners.”
He added that the project to create the wetlands was “effectively dead” for the future. However, he said those involved will investigate two other projects that may be viable.
“They don’t have the same groundwater nitrate benefit that we were hoping for,” he said, “but they do certainly have potential to be a benefit to the community in other ways.
“We anticipate that maybe within a couple of months, we will be able to bring those to a council meeting to discuss in open discussion in a more formal way.”
The plan was to construct the wetlands in those two sites to help lower the nitrate levels in Wells 7 and 8 using $900,000 in SRF monies. That amount is 10% of the $9 million loan that the city is taking out to upgrade the wastewater treatment plant in 2021 and 2022.
The two wells were trending toward higher nitrate levels over the last several years, according to the report given to the council on June 24. They were in the danger level of more than 8 milligrams per liter (mg/L) with some readings reaching the maximum allowed of 10 mg/L.
Site F had an area of about 1,700 acres that would have filtered 2.6 million pounds of nitrates annually, had the project been able to go as planned, while Site G had 2,300 acres with a filtering potential of 3.5 million pounds.
Cherry wants to have WHKS and IDALS do their “due diligence” on further sites, so he doesn’t want to disclose where they are at this time.
At-Large Councilwoman Edith Waldstein wondered if investigators hadn’t known about the soil conditions prior to the research. Cherry said prior to getting the commitments from the landowners for Sites F and G, WHKS and IDALS had done reconnaissance for what would be good candidates.
“That’s the stage they were at (in June),” Cherry said. “They didn’t want to advance the project any further until they knew if the city was supportive of the project and was there going to be any additional financial assistance coming toward the project from the city.
“You think things are good, and then you start going into more detailed design effort, more research, you find a fatal flaw. Unfortunately, that was the situation here.”
At-Large Councilwoman Ann Rathe wondered what else the city could do to reduce nitrate levels in Wells 7 and 8. Cherry said Mother Nature seems to be cooperating with the city.
“The drier the weather is, the nitrates tend to come down,” he said. “If you have a lot of rainfall and wet conditions, the nitrates tend to go up, because the rainfall and surface water is driving the nitrates down into the groundwater.
“As things dried out going into July and August, we’ve seen the nitrates start to tick down a little bit. That’s a good thing, but long term, what we are experiencing is what many other communities are also experiencing. The application of nitrates to the surface, to farmland, is finding its way into our groundwater and drinking water supply.”
Currently, all of the city’s water wells are below the acceptable threshold for nitrates, but Cherry’s staff is continuing to monitor them. There are contingencies in place, if the city has to go without one.
“We’re fortunate that we have four wells to work with, and that we can, if need be, take wells out of service until such time as the nitrates in the groundwater return to an acceptable level,” Cherry said.
Ward 1 Councilman Brian Birgen asked if the city would lose the $900,000 funding, if the city misses a March 2020 deadline. Cherry said that date would actually be a year from now.
“They take these applications twice a year,” he said. “If we were to be back up in August 2020, then we would be a little bit anxious at that point.”