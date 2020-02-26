After several years of planning, upgrades to the Water Pollution Control facility are about ready to be let for bids.
Kevin Graves and Bryan Kaemingk from WHKS & Co.’s Rochester, Minnesota, branch reviewed Waverly’s water and sanitary sewer infrastructure and the planned construction of an oxidation ditch to improve the treatment of sewage during the Waverly City Council’s study session on Monday. Initial estimates were at $9 million, but Graves said that it could be higher.
And as an additional project that would be funded through the same State Revolving Fund loan that would pay for the plant updates, the city is looking to establish a wetland as part of a nutrient reduction strategy.
A previous plan was scrapped because of infeasibility, but Public Works Director Mike Cherry reported after looking through an old Dry Run Creek watershed plan, a new site was found near the railroad tracks at 20th Street Northwest.
Cherry said the city does studies of the infrastructure every 10 years, and in looking at the study of the upper watershed of the creek in 1980, he found there was an unimproved area that could fit the city’s needs for a wetland.
“We got a favorable response back (from the landowner),” Cherry said. “That’s an emerging project that we’re still working through.”
About the Water Pollution Control (WPC) plant, Graves told the council that the state had identified the need to fix the facility back in 2016. WHKS will have the plans for the upgrades completed by this fall with construction to take place in the 2021 and 2022 seasons, to be complete by Nov. 1, 2022.
The oxidation ditch construction will mean the removal of two tanks and three other buildings along with the replacement of several hundred feet of pipes as well as a few new tanks. Graves said the ditch, also called a “racetrack,” will handle the bulk of the water treatment process.
He said “mixers” will mix and aerate the wastewater as it circulates around the track before being sent to the final clarifier tanks.
“Most of the biological process, the bacteria that does the hard work for the treatment, the magic happens here in this oxidation ditch,” Graves said.
He said WHKS will have a “60% plan” submitted to Cherry and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources for review. Graves said that construction costs have increased “pretty significantly” over the last three years.
“It’s harder to get the good labor in the construction field,” Graves said. “Everybody is really busy right now. Contractors aren’t as hungry right now, and material prices for the treatment equipment have gone up quite a bit as well.”
With the SRF loan for the WPC facility, the state is offering to fund a watershed-based improvement alongside a wastewater project to help reduce nutrients in groundwater. The funding equals about 10% of the loan as a “carrot” to help pay for the project with reduced interest rates.
One requirement for the wetland project is that there needs to be a partner with the municipality, which the City of Waverly has enlisted the help of the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship (IDALS). Graves said the application of the funding for the project can be made either in March or September.
Construction is nearly parallel in time to the WPC project, though the completion is expected to be in 2023. However, Graves said they have to make sure the new site is suitable and whether the Canadian National Railway and the Federal Aviation Administration are OK with the plans.
Graves said the only issue with the railroad would be if the wetland would extend into its right of way. Ward 1 Councilman Brian Birgen asked if that’s likely.
“I know we’ve had lots of time delays in dealing with the railroad company,” Birgen said. “When I look at this project, one of my concerns is if they are going to slow us up.”
Graves said WHKS will do whatever it can to make sure the wetland is not within CN’s right of way.
“There’s an existing culvert, and our engineers have been running with the assumption of that culvert stays,” he said. “We’re not going to change anything with that culvert.
“If we do need to increase the size or address that, then that could slow things up considerably.”