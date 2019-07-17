A Waterloo couple who threatened the woman’s ex-boyfriend with a gun were sentenced on Wednesday, July 10 to federal prison.
John Joseph Sanford Jr., 43, from Waterloo, received the prison term after a March 6, 2019, guilty plea to one count of possession of a firearm by a felon. Laika Latrece Burt, 43, from Waterloo, received the prison term after a March 1, 2019, guilty plea to one count of possession of a firearm by a felon.
At their guilty pleas, Sanford and Burt both admitted that they knowingly possessed a firearm on Jan. 1, 2018, after having been previously convicted of a felony offense. Evidence shows that on Jan. 1, 2018, Burt retrieved a gun from her house and she and Sanford drove to her ex-boyfriend’s home where they threatened him with the loaded handgun. Police responded to the residence and found the loaded handgun in Burt’s car. Sanford and Burt were later married in April 2018.
Sanford had previously been convicted in the Iowa District Court in Black Hawk County of (1) second-degree burglary in 1994; (2) distribution of a controlled substance to a person under age 18 in 1998; (3) possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver in 1998; and (4) third-offense possession of cocaine base in 2007. Sanford is currently serving a five-year sentence for a conviction on Jan. 25, 2019, in Black Hawk County for third-offense possession of methamphetamine and third-offense possession of cocaine.
Burt had previously been convicted in the Iowa District Court in Black Hawk County in 2001 of (1) possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver; and (2) a drug tax stamp violation. Burt is currently serving a five-year sentence for a conviction on Nov. 26, 2018, in Black Hawk County for third-offense possession of marijuana.
Sanford and Burt were sentenced in Cedar Rapids by United States District Court Judge Linda R. Reade. Sanford was sentenced to 120 months’ imprisonment. He must also serve a three-year term of supervised release after the prison term.
Burt was sentenced to 30 months’ imprisonment. She must also serve a three-year term of supervised release after the prison term.
There is no parole in the federal system.
Sanford and Burt are being held in the United States Marshal’s custody until they can be transported to an Iowa state prison to complete their state sentences.
The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Daniel C. Tvedt and investigated by the Waterloo Police Department.
