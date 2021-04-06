A rural Waterloo man was arrested Friday by Black Hawk County Sheriff's deputies for sexual assault.
According to a news release, Dale Yarrington, 54, is being charged with third-degree sexual abuse. The victim is a minor under the age of 16.
Yarrington is a registered sex offender on federal probation for a possession of child pornography conviction. He also was arrested on a federal probation violation warrant and currently is being held in the Black Hawk County Jail.
Third-degree sexual abuse is a Class C felony. If convicted, Yarrington could face up to 10 years in prison and $10,000 in fines.