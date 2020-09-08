A man who possessed a firearm that he used in two shootings was sentenced Sept. 1 to more than seven years in federal prison.
Leon Orlando Jackson, 44, from Waterloo, received the prison term after a March 3 guilty plea to possession of a firearm by a felon.
At the plea hearing, Jackson admitted possessing a firearm after being convicted of three felony offenses, including possession of a stolen auto, felon in possession of a firearm, and possession of cocaine. The prior firearm offense was a federal conviction out of Indiana. Filings in the case showed that on April 23, 2017, defendant was involved in two shootings in Waterloo, including one that left a victim with an injury to his leg.
Jackson was sentenced in Cedar Rapids by United States District Court Judge C.J. Williams. Jackson was sentenced to 87 months’ imprisonment. He must also serve a three-year term of supervised release after the prison term.
There is no parole in the federal system.
Jackson is being held in the United States Marshal’s custody until he can be transported to a federal prison.
The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Emily K. Nydle and was investigated by a Federal Task Force composed of the Waterloo Police Department, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives assisted by the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office and Cedar Falls Police Department.