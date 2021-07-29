A man who took photographs of a child performing a sex act was sentenced today to more than 28 years in federal prison.
Terrance Sullivan, 63, from Waterloo, received the prison term after a March 8 guilty plea to the sexual exploitation of a child.
At the guilty plea, Sullivan admitted that in September of 2019, he photographed a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct with a Nikon digital camera. At sentencing, the judge noted that Sullivan “systematically groomed” the child to “obtain her trust” for his own sexual gratification. Sullivan’s actions required thoughtful planning, as he locked the door behind him in order to orchestrate taking photographs.
Sullivan was sentenced in Cedar Rapids by United States District Court Judge C.J. Williams. Sullivan was sentenced to 346 months’ imprisonment and fined $100. He was also assessed additional assessments of $5,000. He must also serve a five-year term of supervised release after the prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.
Sullivan is being held in the United States Marshal’s custody until he can be transported to a federal prison.
The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Elizabeth Dupuich and investigated by the Waterloo Police Department.
