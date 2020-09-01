A man who possessed a sawed-off shotgun was sentenced Thursday to seven years in federal prison.
Levi Farren Miller, 30, from Waterloo, received the prison term after a Jan. 7 guilty plea to being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Evidence at a sentencing hearing showed Miller displayed a sawed-off shotgun while in a heated disagreement with a neighbor regarding the neighbor moving Miller’s items off the neighbor’s porch. Miller, a white male, used racially charged language during the confrontation. Miller had previously been convicted of multiple felonies, including burglary twice, theft twice, attempted burglary, and conspiracy to manufacture methamphetamine.
Miller was sentenced in Cedar Rapids by United States District Court Chief Judge Leonard T. Strand. Miller was sentenced to 84 months’ imprisonment. He must also serve a three-year term of supervised release after the prison term.
There is no parole in the federal system.
Miller is being held in the United States Marshal’s custody until he can be transported to a federal prison.
The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Emily K. Nydle and investigated by Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Waterloo Police Department.