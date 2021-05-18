The Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office and Tri-County Drug Task Force on May 12 executed a search warrant at 9009 Douglas Drive in rural Waterloo stemming from a complaint and investigation into drug trafficking.
The three residents of the house were all arrested on various charges. They include:
Scott Gilstrap, 36, for possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, a Class B felony, third-offense possession of both cocaine and marijuana, unlawful possession of a prescription drug and two counts of child endangerment. He was held in the Black Hawk County Jail on a $50,000 bond.
Tierzah Schubarth, 37, for possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, a Class C felony, possession of cocaine and marijuana and two counts of child endangerment. She was held on a $10,000 bond.
Melissa Beck, 38, for possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, a Class C felony, possession of marijuana and two counts of child endangerment. Her bail was set at $4,000.
All three had their initial appearances May 13. Preliminary hearings were scheduled for May 21. No-contact orders were issued to protect the two juvenile victims.