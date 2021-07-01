A woman who falsely claimed that she was purchasing a firearm for herself pled guilty June 25 in federal court in Cedar Rapids.
Jamie Marie Graham, 23, of Waterloo, was convicted of one count of making a false statement during the purchase of a firearm.
At the plea hearing, Graham admitted that she purchased firearms from Mr. Guns in Waterloo in December 2020. Graham admitted that, in connection with those purchases, she filled out a form indicating that she was the actual purchaser of the firearms. She further admitted those statements were knowingly false, as another person was actually buying the guns.
This case was brought as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN). PSN is the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. PSN is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime.
Through PSN, a broad spectrum of stakeholders work together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them. As part of this strategy, PSN focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners with locally based prevention and reentry programs for lasting reductions in crime.
Sentencing before United States District Court Judge C.J. Williams will be set after a presentence report is prepared. Graham remains free on bond previously set pending sentencing. Graham faces a possible maximum sentence of five years’ imprisonment, a $250,000 fine, and three years of supervised release following any imprisonment.
The case was investigated by the Cedar Rapids Safe Streets Task Force and Waterloo Police Department. The task force is composed of representatives from the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Cedar Rapids Police Department and is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Dan Chatham.