On the weekend of March 6, the Waverly-Shell Rock High School Wave Droids Robotics team No. 13206 competed against a registered field of 29 teams from around the state of Iowa at the Marion League Championship tournament.
After an outstanding set of match scores, with a median score of 66, the team presented to and answered extensive questions from three different sets of judges. The team described their season and how they successfully designed and built a robot, while also emphasizing connections with engineers and scientists from around the United States.
They earned the first-place Connect award and the second-place Inspire award, making them the third team of 12 to advance to the DeWitt Super Qualifier competition from the Marion competition. The Dewitt Super Qualifier will be held April 3 with a slate of 36 teams.
This season, the Wave Droids have creatively found ways to give back to the community. They created a science video for W-SR elementary and middle school students, created and donated robot craft kits for distribution by the public library, and compiled “How to Zoom” instructions for the public.
Their focus on connections has facilitated them hearing presentations from Dan Nelson (W-SR alum and Boeing/NASA engineer) who sits at Mission Control, as well from engineers working in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Iowa.
The team is excited about the upgrades planned for their robot in the next two weeks, and look forward to competing for a spot at the Iowa state competition.