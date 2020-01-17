Wave Droids No. 13206 and Shell Bots No. 14736 both advanced to the Waverly Super Qualifier (the equivalent of sub-state for athletics) at their league championship in Denver on Jan. 11.
The Wave Droids placed second out of 24 teams overall, and the Shell Bots placed sixth out of 24 teams. The top 12 teams advanced. Both teams won awards for their robot performance and efforts off the playing field:
Wave Droids – second place Motivate (for outreach with community)
Wave Droids – second team selected of Finalist Alliance (teams that won second overall for robots)
Wave Droids – eighth of 24 teams for qualifying matches (4-1)
Wave Droids — second place Inspire (this is the second place overall team at the tournament)
Shell Bots – first place THINK award (for their engineering documentation – the second most prestigious award after the Inspire award)
Shell Bots – third of 24 teams for qualifying matches (4-1)
Shell Bots – first team selected of Finalist Alliance (teams that won second overall for robots)
Both W-SR teams were asked by the first-place team after qualifying rounds (RoboCats Black from Central City) to join them, which is a tremendous testament to their robots’ performances for the day. Their alliance (RoboCats Black, Shell Bots, Wave Droids) earned second overall for robot performance, falling short by just a few points to the impressive Denver Alliance. It was an exciting alliance selection and final match (best two out of three), with the two W-SR teams competing in the finals together.