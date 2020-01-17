Weather Alert

...PERIODS OF MODERATE TO HEAVY SNOW WILL TRANSITION TO MIXED PRECIPITATION THIS AFTERNOON FOLLOWED BY GUSTY WINDS CREATING BLIZZARD TO NEAR-BLIZZARD CONDITIONS OVER PORTIONS OF IOWA ON SATURDAY... .SNOW CONTINUES TO MOVE NORTHEASTWARD THROUGH CENTRAL IOWA LATE THIS MORNING. WHILE THE SNOW MAY START LIGHT, THE RATE WILL INCREASE WITH PERIODS OF MODERATE TO HEAVY SNOW, WHICH WILL CAUSE THE VISIBILITY TO DROP UNDER A HALF A MILE AT TIMES. WINDS FROM THE SOUTHEAST GUSTING BETWEEN 30 AND 40 MPH WILL ALSO AID IN LOWERED VISIBILITY. SNOW REPORTS SO FAR RANGE FROM BETWEEN 1 AND 3 INCHES OVER SOUTHEAST IOWA WITH ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS EXPECTED ACROSS THE STATE. THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON, SNOW RATES WILL DECREASE WITH A TRANSITION TO FREEZING DRIZZLE WITH MINOR ICE ACCUMULATIONS EXPECTED. THEN, STRONG WINDS FROM THE NORTHWEST GUSTING OVER 45 MPH WILL DEVELOP EARLY SATURDAY ALONG WITH FALLING TEMPERATURES, WHICH SHOULD RESULT IN A FLASH FREEZE ON ROADWAYS. THE GUSTY WINDS WILL ALSO CREATE WIDESPREAD BLOWING SNOW WITH VISIBILITY UNDER ONE-QUARTER OF A MILE AT TIMES OVER PARTS OF NORTHERN IOWA. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST SATURDAY... * WHAT...SNOW IS ONGOING OR WILL START SOON WITH MODERATE TO HEAVY SNOW RATES EXPECTED INTO THIS AFTERNOON. THE SNOW WILL TRANSITION TO MIXED PRECIPITATION TOWARD SUNSET INTO TONIGHT. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 4 TO 6 INCHES AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF AROUND ONE TENTH OF AN INCH. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 45 MPH. * WHERE...NORTH CENTRAL IOWA. * WHEN...UNTIL 6 PM CST SATURDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. INTENSE SNOW RATES TODAY WILL SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS WILL IMPACT THE AFTERNOON AND EVENING COMMUTE. GUSTY WINDS COULD BRING DOWN TREE BRANCHES AND IMPACT POWER LINES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF YOU MUST TRAVEL, KEEP AN EXTRA FLASHLIGHT, FOOD, AND WATER IN YOUR VEHICLE IN CASE OF AN EMERGENCY. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&