The Waverly Branch of AAUW (American Association of University Women) will hold a Zoom meeting and program at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 18.
Dr. Chris Larimer, professor of Political Science at the University of Northern Iowa, will speak on “Reflecting on the Strangest Election in the History of the U.S. and Its Implications for the Future (2020).”
The program is open to guests who are interested in AAUW’s mission of equity. Social time begins at 6:30 p.m., with a brief business meeting at 6:45 p.m. Email current president at kimberly.folkers@wartburg.edu for the Zoom link. Guests who decide to join the Waverly Branch after the March meeting are eligible for a special discount promotion.
Larimer is the author of “Gubernatorial Stability in Iowa: A Stranglehold on Power,” as well as co-author of two books on public policy. He is best known for his research on social pressure and voter turnout, which has been discussed in national media outlets such as the New York Times, Washington Post, PBS NewsHour and The Atlantic. Larimer also provides regular local commentary, including Iowa Public Radio and KWWL television news.
AAUW has been advocating for girls and women since 1881. More information about this national non-profit organization can be found at www.aauw.org. The Waverly Branch has an active website (https://waverly-ia.aauw.net) and meets on the third Thursday of the month. It also hosts a book club for members.
Membership in AAUW is open to anyone, male or female, holding an associate (or equivalent, such as RN), baccalaureate or higher degree from a regionally accredited college or university.