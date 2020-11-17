The Waverly Branch of AAUW (American Association of University Women) will hold a Zoom meeting and program Thursday, Nov. 19.
Krystal Madlock, director of Multicultural Student Services at Wartburg College, will speak on “Wartburg Culture from the Black and Brown Perspective.” The program begins at 7 p.m. and is open to guests who are interested in AAUW’s mission of equity. Social time begins at 6:30 p.m., with a brief business meeting at 6:45 p.m. Email the current president at kimberly.folkers@wartburg.edu for the Zoom link.
AAUW has been advocating for girls and women since 1881. More information about this national non-profit organization can be found at www.aauw.org. The Waverly Branch has an active website (https://waverly-ia.aauw.net) and meets on the third Thursday of the month.
They also host a book club for members. Membership in AAUW is open to anyone, male or female, holding an associate (or equivalent, such as RN), baccalaureate or higher degree from a regionally accredited college or university.