A year ago, as the novel coronavirus was starting its worldwide spread, many community events were either cancelled, postponed or moved online.
The 2020 Waverly Art Walk was one of those that went virtual, with all of the artworks displayed on the event’s Facebook page. But now, as the vaccines are going into the arms an increasing number of adults, in-person gatherings are starting to come back, including right here in Waverly.
The 16th Annual Waverly Art Walk will return to Kohlmann Park on Saturday, May 1. More than 30 artists from three states will show off their works and masterpieces and have them for sale from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. during the juried fine arts and crafts show.
Jennifer Jones Ruiz, the founder of Art Walk, said that the excitement is growing for the show to come back to the park.
“We’re looking forward to having something in-person for the artists,” Jones Ruiz said. “You can only do so much online. The in-person experience, I think, is a lot more enriching and valuable for both the people who attend and the artists in making the connections and relationships in-person than online.”
There are still going to be some displays on the Waverly Art Walk Facebook page with contact information of the artists for those who don’t feel comfortable going to Kohlmann.
“We’re approaching it cautiously and optimistically,” Jones Ruiz added. “We know also, if there’s bad weather this year, we’re not going to a back-up indoor location like we normally would. We’re hoping for a good turnout and the best possible outcome under the circumstances.”
The judges for this year’s Art Walk are Dennis and Diane Peterka, local artists and former art teachers. Among the media exhibited are jewelry, acrylic painting, ceramics, metal sculpture, fiber, glass, wood and photography.
Though the booths are usually spread out, Jones Ruiz said there will be some added space between them this year to satisfy social distancing measures. Also, attendees, volunteers and vendors are asked to wear face masks during the event. Also, the kids’ activities are going to be less hands-on as in the past.
“We are still in the middle of the pandemic, and we want to be as safe as possible and keep in mind the health of our artists and everybody top of mind as well,” she said. “We’re looking forward to being in-person, because it’s a great event and we’re excited to be back.”
Among the returning artists is Cedar Rapids’ David Leeper, who usually brings along his dragons, birds and other metal work.
“We love starting the art show season with the Waverly Art Walk. It is always a great show with great artists and well attended by the community,” Leeper said in a press release.
“We had a challenging 2020 and are thrilled to begin a creative and safe 2021 in Waverly. We are limiting our shows this year, but certainly wanted to include Waverly.”
There will be food as well as musical entertainment on the grounds during the show, including Paul Imholte, of St. Cloud, Minnesota, known as the “Musical String Man.” He is expected to play a number of stringed instruments including the dulcimer.
Jones Ruiz hopes that this year’s Art Walk has a very strong turnout and that the artists are successful in their connections and sales.
“I know a lot of them, this will be their first in-person show in over a year,” she said. “They’re excited to come out and set up their displays and be with the public again. We just hope that everybody will pay attention to our signage and be respectful of each other and enjoy the park and the artwork and the community.”