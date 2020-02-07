Art Walk, Waverly’s annual juried fine arts and crafts show, seeks artists to participate in the 2020 show.
The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 2 in Kohlmann Park, located along the Cedar River, in downtown Waverly. Artists from the tri-state area are invited to sell and exhibit their artwork to the public.
Eligible entries must be completely original and be designed and created by the artist. Two-dimensional media including: oils, acrylics, watercolors, and other painting or drawing media, photography, relief, intaglio or silkscreen prints, and giclée prints. Also, three-dimensional media including ceramics, jewelry, fiber, wood, glass, paper, basketry, cast iron, wrought irons, plaster, and other sculpture materials are accepted.
Applications are available on the Waverly Chamber of Commerce website. For more information email waverlyartwalk@gmail.com or call Tiffany Schrage at the Waverly Chamber of Commerce at 319-352-452. The deadline to apply is Monday, March 30.
Art Walk is co-sponsored by the Waverly Chamber of Commerce and Waverly Leisure Services.