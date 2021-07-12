The City of Waverly’s hired contractor is scheduled to begin seal coating several residential streets in Waverly beginning this week, weather permitting.
This process may take approximately two weeks to complete. Vehicles and trailers cannot be parked on the street during this seal coating process. Notices will be hand- delivered to each house prior to your street being seal coated.
The seal coating process involves the placement of oil and then rock chips on the street. After the rock chips have been placed over the oil, the street can immediately be driven on, but please drive slowly with no quick stops or starts.
The residential streets scheduled to be seal coated are in the northwest part of Waverly. Visit Waverly’s website at www.waverlyia.com/projects to view a site map showing the actual streets that will be seal coated. Please call 352-9065 if you have any questions.