Last December, as he prepared to leave office, then Mayor Dean Soash put his money where his heart was.
Before he left City Hall for good, the outgoing one-term mayor wrote a check for $10,000 to a baseball and softball diamonds project, which at the time had no name.
In earlier discussions with council, the mayor had gotten into hot water when he declared that a project encompassing the fair and the ball diamonds, on the outskirts of town called Champions Ridge, was dead before the council officially nixed it and turned its attention to the new site, a soybean field wedged between a residential neighborhood and the newly built Cedar River Parkway, the arterial roadway connecting stretches of Highway 3 bypassing downtown.
On Monday morning, Soash, along with current Mayor Adam Hoffman, turned a couple of shovels of dirt over a blue tarp at the Civic Center at City Hall, marking the symbolic groundbreaking of the site. The event, which caps an intense period of planning and working with engineers, architects, the council and other stakeholders, was planned to happen at the site, but inclement weather rerouted it indoors.
Named Cedar River Park, the project, which features eight baseball fields and a parking lot over a space of 24 acres, the facility is estimated to cost $3.5 million, according to task force chairman Jeremy Langner.
Councilman Rod Drenkow, who represents Ward 3, and his colleague, Tim Kangas, who represents Ward 5, were in the audience, as was Councilwoman-At-Large Ann Rathe.
Also present were City Administrator James Bronner, Waverly Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Travis Toliver, Leisure Services Director Garret Riordan and representatives of the engineering and architectural firms involved in the project as well as a handful of community members, coaches and kids.
“To my knowledge, this is the first park in town that has been designed from the ground up to be fully accessible to disabled children and adults,” Rathe said. “We are committed to having a space for all children to play and have had that at the forefront of our minds as this park was designed. From accessible parking to the Miracle Field to plentiful family restrooms, disabled people in our community will not be left out. That is perhaps the greatest achievement that should be recognized today.”
Langner, also the principal at the middle school, gave the audience an overview of the new project by previewing a website especially built it. It features a bird’s eye view of the grounds, which showcases the diamonds, and the amenities.
Loren Hoffman (no relation to the current mayor), a landscape architect with Hall and Hall Engineers, the firm handling the project, said the water that accumulates in the area will be directed away from the neighborhood, addressing one of the concerns of the nearby residents.
“From a regional flooding standpoint, historically, there has been some flooding in that area,” he said. “The grading design of this project really won’t change that. To change the regional flooding would have to do some alterations to the river or some sort of levee system. We have identified an area where the 500-year flood — I believe there’s a small section — if indeed a 500-year flood was approaching, we can simply align a trail that is on the project with a couple of feet of sandbags for a limited space to protect that neighborhood to the west.
“The location of the project has a great synergy with the soccer complex to the south,” he continued. “A big-game event could share some parking. I know from the onset, we wanted this to be a regional attraction, which I believe it will be along an arterial road. Great accessibility. We focused all of our parking and buildings and concession stands primarily from the south, so that would be the bulk of the traffic would be coming in and out off of that minor arterial roadway.”
Mayor Hoffman called Cedar River Park a “monumental success.” Later, going off-script, he asked his predecessor to say a few words.
Soash later told Waverly Newspapers he donated to the project to help kick start it because the youth had been waiting “for at least 20 years.”
Asked why he gave $10,000 as quietly as he did, a fact he mentioned in passing during his remarks at the groundbreaking, his voice slightly trembling, he added:
“It doesn’t need to be broadcast all over. Today was even debated, hopefully it will spark some thoughts for contributions. I thought it was time...
“I do what needs to be done, and that’s how I ran the mayor’s position. Actions speak louder than words, money doesn’t speak louder than words, actions do.
“I am glad to have been a part of the groundbreaking and obviously hope to be able to somehow see the whole project completed. There’s an awful lot of pieces to that puzzle that is going to have to fall into place.”