A Waverly man is counting his blessings today as he reflects on an accident he was involved in Friday morning.
Dave Gleason, who owns a cleaning business, and is an independent contractor delivering papers for this publication, was westbound on U.S. Highway 20, around 11 a.m. Feb. 5, when his full-sized van hit an icy patch.
In a split second, he lost control of his Ford E-250, which spun around and landed in the snowbank made by the plows that had been clearing the roads in the aftermath of Thursday’s blizzard.
A former truck driver, with a million and a quarter road miles under his belt in his decade behind the wheel, Dave drove in accordance with the weather conditions, but as he came to the top of the hill on the edge of Dubuque, the strong winds blew his van sideways, pushing it enough to hit the ice and slide off the road.
Sitting in the snowbank after the initial realization he was OK, he opened the door to see how deep his van had sunk. But before he could dial for help, in the corner of his eye, he saw this:
“A tractor trailer was sliding towards me sideways and the snowbank caught him and forced him into a jack knife situation, and the centrifugal force made the rear of the tractor pivot, and then it was coming straight for the front of my van,” he said.
There was nothing he could do other than watch the trailer come at him. He thought his life would end here.
When the inevitable impact happened, the airbags deployed, saving his life.
“The other thing that helped save me was the snowbank, it was hard, it caught the front of the tractor, turned it around, so the back tires and the bumper hit me,” he said.
After being treated at the MercyOne emergency room in Dubuque for a fracture, Dave was released. He turned down offers from friends and family to pick him up, so he stayed in a nearby hotel.
“The roads were bad, I didn’t want anybody on the road,” he said.
This is the second time Dave has survived a close encounter with a semi on the road. A couple of years ago, he got away with a sprained ankle, which came from a much bigger crash.
A Marine Corps veteran who served during the Vietnam era, Dave, a Hampton native, feels he has been lucky.
“I have been the recipient of a lot of good luck,” he said. “In this case, it was a combination of luck and airbags and the snowbank, I was lucky … It was a trifecta of good luck, considering the situation.”
Reflecting on his life in the rearview mirror at the age of 70, he says he treasures three life-changing experiences: the Marine Corps, truck driving and his wife of 32 years, Mary Burhite, in that order.
“The Marine Corps is special because it’s the Marine Corps," Dave said. "Any Marine reading that would know what I am saying, once a Marine, always a Marine, it’s been 50 years since I got out of the Marine Corps and I am still a Marine.
“Truck driving, at least back in the day, we were kind of the cowboys of the day, we lived a different lifestyle on the road, mostly in our trucks, it’s kinda being where the rubber meets the road, that spirit that makes you want to get out and meet people, experience things.
“Mary, when I first saw (her), I was 13, and what’s special about Mary, no matter where I have been or who I have been with, I have never not loved Mary. …”