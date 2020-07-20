The coronavirus pandemic has shuttered down many businesses in the area and the country, but for entrepreneur Dustin Newhoff, of Waverly, it has also opened doors.
The 31-year-old Waterloo native says his most recent venture — a Wausau Homes franchise, which he opened on Waverly’s main street last week — bucks the trend at a time of uncertainty when many an entrepreneurial spirit has been dampened by the restrictions and the new reality imposed on the world by the coronavirus.
Dustin and his girlfriend Ellen Jones, a licensed real estate agent, held an open house at the new location of Wausau Homes at 108 W. Bremer Ave., previously the home of a tattoo shop.
During Thursday night’s VIP event, the Waverly Chamber of Commerce cut a ribbon to mark the official opening, after which about 25 guests mingled for appetisers and drinks. On Saturday morning as many as 30 area residents stopped by to greet Dustin and Ellen, congratulate them on the new business and check out the services they offer.
Even though many may be understandably tepid to launch a new venture during the current coronavirus climate, Dustin saw a silver lining in the fact that because of the pandemic, interest rates on loans have dropped to under 3% for a 30-year mortgage, giving home-seekers more opportunities to find their dream home or build one.
Dustin is no newcomer to entrepreneurship, real estate or Waverly.
He now holds down four jobs and somehow manages to keep all the balls in the air without getting vertigo.
A 2010 graduate of Kaplan University, with a degree in criminal justice, he has a full time job at John Deere, where he works on the assembly floor; he is a real estate agent for Oakridge Real Estate, where he started about five years ago; he owns a bar called New Adventures, at 341 Fletcher Ave. in Waterloo; and is now the owner of the Waverly branch of Wausau Homes.
As a businessman, Dustin straddles the two extremes of the economic spectrum dictated by the virus — while the bar has taken the brunt of the coronavirus fallout, the real estate side of it is motoring forward at a good pace and is now taking a new direction with the addition of the Wausau Homes branch ownership to his business portfolio.
He landed in Waverly in 2013, and worked for a while at the Walmart in town as an asset protection manager.
The unique blend of “small town feel” and “big town opportunities” appealed to him, so the 2007 East High School grad bought an acreage in town and settled here.
To plant deeper roots, he started taking an active part in Heritage Days, Waverly’s annual celebration, a volunteer job which helped him get to know the community more deeply.
When during last year’s event, a wind storm that seemed to come out of the blue toppled the beer tent, Dustin was right there as a first responder, but so were many other community members. No serious injuries were reported, but the incident was as unsettling at it was telling.
“Everyone jumped in to help,” he said. “You never see that happen very often. It made me feel more at home and connected to the community.”
The reaction of the community reaffirmed Dustin’s choice to stay in town and make it his homestead.
In seeking opportunities where he can combine his knowledge of real estate with his passion to help people achieve their goals for their dream homes, he discovered Wausau Homes.
Impressed by the quality and efficiency with which the Wisconsin-based company has now been delivering custom-made homes for nearly 60 years, Dustin was ready for a challenge, so he jumped in, eyes wide open, hence the shingle on Waverly’s main street.
“I liked Wausau — liked their process, with their system, you can build a home in 90 days, once we put the foundation,” he said. “It’s a firm price, a firm moving date — that’s phenomenal.”
The Waverly franchise will operate in Bremer, Butler and Chickasaw counties.
In doing the work, Dustin discovered that Barth Steere, a Waverly businessman and his family, had had the first Wausau Homes franchise in town, a legacy he respects.
“Seeing what other builders have done is great,” he said.
He added he plans to develop the business, and eventually cut down on the number of jobs he has.
“I felt this is a great area to build,” he said. “It is nice that the community came and supported us through the COVID thing for the grand opening. We have faith and trust in Waverly’s continued economic growth, that’s why we chose to land here. We plan to make a really strong go at it.”