The Waverly Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors recently held a ribbon cutting and presented a First Dollar Award to a new local business and presented two Progress Awards to local businesses and organizations.
The Ambassadors held a ribbon cutting and presented a First Dollar Award to The Center for Foundational & Relational Wellness, LLC, located at 2022 Third Ave. NW in Waverly.
CFRW provides psychotherapy and other holistic interventions (Hypnotherapy, Massage, Trauma Informed Yoga, Mindfulness, Reiki, Spiritual Guidance, Past Life Regression, Intuitive/Medical Body Scans, Family Empowerment Retreats, Women’s Empowerment Retreats, Integrative Health Seminars) that support a trauma informed, mind/body/spirit, neurosequential developmental, client centered approach to treatment.
The Center wants the community to have the best and most effective interventions for overall mental health wellness. Adding in holistic services, along with clinical services, addresses the entire person, mind-body-spirit. This allows for healing and wellness on all levels.
The CFRW is hosting a Summer Block Party from 3-6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 19. They encourage you to come learn more about all of their services and meet their providers. There will also be raffles, games, free snow cones, popcorn and lemonade! Visit their website to learn more at https://cfrwiowa.com/.
The Ambassadors presented Meyer Pharmacy with a Progress Award in recognition for their recent major remodel. Meyer Pharmacy is located at 110 10th St. SW, and has been a staple of Waverly for many years.
The renovations at Meyer Pharmacy were designed around increased comfort and privacy for patients. The entire building was remodeled over the course of several months, and now features the largest home medical equipment department in the area; a larger, more streamlined pharmacy for prescription work; two waiting areas – a large space that includes a future coffee bar and children’s play table, as well as a smaller room for those wanting more privacy; restrooms; private offices and fitting room for the home medical staff; a display monitor that shares when prescriptions are ready so customers may comfortably browse the store while they wait; and a bright, welcoming, modern design throughout the store.
“Before the renovations, we spent a lot of time gathering feedback from customers and staff,” said Ryan Frerichs, owner of Meyer Pharmacy. “Many of our most popular changes came from a customer focus group we held prior to the remodel. We knew we wanted to update the space and make a variety of changes, but we wanted to be sure that we listened to our customers’ priorities as well.”
A few of Meyer Pharmacy’s most popular features include their medication packaging service, free prescription delivery to nine area communities and their unique gift shop. Meyer Pharmacy has been locally owned since 1913. You can learn more about Meyer Pharmacy on their website: https://meyerpharmacy.com/.
The Ambassadors presented the Waverly-Shell Rock Area United Way and Waverly-Shell Rock Community Schools with a Progress Award in recognition of the sixth anniversary for the Summer Lunch Program.
Prior to 2020, students would gather daily for an on-site meal and enrichment activities. In 2020, the program was altered to a grab-and-go meal model due to the pandemic. The grab-and-go has been continued during the summer of 2021, serving 300-350 kids per week with breakfast and lunch. Volunteers sign up to pack meals, as well as help distribute them out of the W-SR Middle School.
The program has now ended for 2021, with the school year starting later this month. For more information on the Summer Lunch program, visit http://wsrunitedway.org/summerlunch/.
The Waverly Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors Program serves as a public relations arm of the Waverly Chamber by welcoming new businesses, recognizing business expansion efforts, recruiting new members to the Waverly Chamber and by serving as a representative of the Chamber throughout the community.
For more information, please contact the Waverly Chamber of Commerce at 319-352-4526 or waverly@waverlychamber.com.