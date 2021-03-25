The Waverly Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors have resumed ribbon cuttings and virtual visits. The Ambassadors recently presented a Progress Award, two First Dollar Awards, and also participated in a ribbon cutting.
The Ambassadors presented a First Dollar Award to The Junkery, located at 98 E. Bremer Ave. in the historic First National Bank building, which opened in early 2020 – just a few short weeks before the pandemic fully set in.
Ashley Craft, owner, says The Junkery was created as an outlet for so many things close to her heart, including: bringing old things with great bones back to life and consuming secondhand and having that feel good. The business focuses on helping folks create a space at home that feels authentic and special in a way that only vintage can, and creates an opportunity for people to shop local, rural and small.
The Junkery specializes in one of a kind furniture, vintage goods, and unique home décor. They also carry a number of other Iowa makers for clothing, candles, soaps, pottery, signs and more! Find out more at the-junkery.square.site.
The Ambassadors held a ribbon cutting and presented a First Dollar Ward to Essence Aesthetics and Health, located at 99 E. Bremer Ave. Opened in March 2021, Essence Aesthetics and Health was created from a passion to help others feel their best inside and out! Essence is owned and operated by an experienced Advanced Registered Nurse Practitioner, Kerri VanEe, who provides medical grade aesthetic treatments and IV vitamin infusions.
Some of the medical aesthetic treatments include dermaplaning, SkinPen microneedling, Botox and Dysport, fillers, platelet rich plasma, HydraFacial, and chemical peels. All treatments are customized to each individual to address their concerns and reach their goals. More information, including treatment descriptions, can be found at essence.health.
The City of Waverly was presented a Progress Award to recognize Garret Riordan, Director of the Leisure Services Department. Riordan has been with the City of Waverly in some capacity for 15 years, starting as an intern while attending college at the University of Northern Iowa .
He has served in his current capacity, as Director of Leisure Services, since 2019. The Leisure Services Department is made up of 10 full-time staff, two permanent part-time staff and approximately 75 seasonal staff. The Department oversees city parks, Harlington Cemetery, vegetation management, City Hall, the Waverly swimming pool, the Waverly Municipal Golf Course and Pro Shop, and Leisure Services administration.
The Waverly Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors Program serves as a public relations arm of the Waverly Chamber by welcoming new businesses, recognizing business expansion efforts, recruiting new members to the Waverly Chamber and by serving as a representative of the Chamber throughout the community.
For more information, please contact the Waverly Chamber of Commerce at 319-352-4526 or waverly@waverlychamber.com.