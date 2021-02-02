The Waverly Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors have resumed ribbon cuttings and virtual visits. The Ambassadors recently presented three local businesses with Progress Awards.
The Ambassadors presented a Progress Award to Andrew Richards of Fortress Benefits located at 100 2nd St. SW. – the old library building. Richards, originally from Cedar Rapids, started with the company last spring as a benefit consultant. Richards’s background is in sales and human resources, and he is looking forward to helping businesses find solutions to all of their employee benefits and needs. Fortress Benefits provides a full menu of benefits to enable small businesses to discover the benefit solution that best fit their needs. Fortress Benefits is here to help and serve your small business.
Farmers State Bank, located at 2101 4th St. S.W. in Waverly, also was presented with a Progress Award for the recent hiring of new branch manager and business development officer, Tyler Metcalf. Metcalf has been with FSB for two years and previously worked at the Waterloo location before beginning his new position in the fall of 2020. Metcalf and his wife, both graduates of Wartburg College, are excited to be back in Waverly and recently purchased their first home here. Metcalf is here to help customers with any banking and business needs they may have.
The Waverly Public Library, 1500 W. Bremer Ave., received a Progress Award in recognition of two role changes within their organization this summer. Former teen librarian Emily McClimon is now the children services librarian, while Zach Leisinger has taken over the teen librarian duties. McClimon has been with the WPL for 10 years, while Leisinger previously worked for the library in high school and is excited to now be back nearly a decade later. While the library is currently closed to the public, it is still offering several services. The pick-up window is open and they will also deliver books, videos and games. The library also offers several online resources which you can explore at http://www.waverlyia.com/public-library.
The Waverly Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors Program serves as a public relations arm of the Waverly Chamber by welcoming new businesses, recognizing business expansion efforts, recruiting new members to the Waverly Chamber and by serving as a representative of the Chamber throughout the community.
