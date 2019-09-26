The Waverly Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors recently presented in a ribbon cutting and presented three new businesses with First Dollar Awards.
The Ambassadors helped celebrate the opening of the Cedar River Parkway and Bridge in Waverly. The Cedar River Parkway links Eighth Street Southeast on the west side of the Cedar River to Iowa Highway 3 on the east. The bridge is the longest in Bremer County and has been on the City’s comprehensive plan for several decades. The parkway provides a direct link from commercial and industrial areas to U.S. Highway 218 and provides an alternative route in cases of extreme flooding. Recreationally, the Cedar River Parkway Bridge includes a 10-foot wide pedestrian and bike section that connects with the 40-mile long Rolling Prairie Trail.
4 Queens Dairy Cream was presented with a First Dollar Award for the opening of their Waverly location, 109 First St. SW, earlier this summer. Owner Mark Nagle purchased the former Laundry Depot location, and after extensive remodeling has given new life to the historic depot building. 4 Queens Dairy Cream offers a variety of frozen treats, including their famous orange twist ice cream!
The Ambassadors also presented The Studio by Alyssa, 93 E. Bremer Ave., with a First Dollar Award. Alyssa Olsgaard recently purchased the former Dance Wave Studio and will offer similar classes, as well as some new ones. One of the new classes is an adult dance fitness class. Other classes offered include ballet, tap, jazz, hip-hop, modern and pointe. The Studio also has an award-winning competitive team. Look for them during their community events to show support.
The Ambassadors completed their visits at Wave Town Diner, 404 W. Bremer Ave., by presenting owner Tyson Beach with a First Dollar Award. Beach purchased the former Dell’s Diner and reopened in May after some remodeling both inside and to the façade of the building. Wave Town Diner is open from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday featuring delicious home-cooked style breakfast & lunch dishes.
The Waverly Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors Program serves as a public relations arm of the Waverly Chamber by welcoming new businesses, recognizing business expansion efforts, recruiting new members to the Waverly Chamber and by serving as a representative of the Chamber throughout the community.
For more information, please contact the Waverly Chamber of Commerce at (319) 352-4526 or waverly@waverlychamber.com.