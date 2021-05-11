The Waverly Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors recently performed two ribbon cuttings and presented two new businesses with First Dollar Awards.
The Ambassadors held a ribbon cutting and presented a First Dollar Award to The Hidden Acre, located at 1406 250th St., just outside of Waverly. Opening in the fall of 2020, The Hidden Acre is the Cedar Valley’s newest wedding venue and event center.
At 12,000 square feet, the venue offers both indoor and outdoor ceremony and reception accommodations for large weddings with 300-plus guests, as well as more intimate gatherings for family and close friends.
The owners and lifelong friends, Lori and Craig Larsen and Allison and Jeremiah Longnecker serve as staff, with Jeremiah and Craig behind the bar and Lori and Allison making sure everything runs smoothly. They chose their location because of the stunning views and the proximity to both Waverly and Cedar Falls.
The Hidden Acre has had tremendous interest and success already in their venue, and their calendars for 2021 and 2022 are filling up quickly. To learn more, visit thehiddenacre.com.
The Ambassadors held a ribbon cutting and presented a First Dollar Award for The Secret Garden Tea Room, located at 108 Second St. NE, in the former Pokey’s Speakeasy building. Jordan Sunderman opened The Secret Garden Tea Room to be able to share her knowledge of herbs in teas, syrups, oils and more.
Sunderman has studied the health benefits from herbs and is excited to offer those benefits to the community. She also specializes in Cacao, which is a South American plant known for its heart health benefits.
To view The Secret Garden Tea Room’s hours visit their Facebook Page, www.facebook.com/HealFromWithinJordan. They are also available for private parties and children’s tea parties.
The Waverly Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors Program serves as a public relations arm of the Waverly Chamber by welcoming new businesses, recognizing business expansion efforts, recruiting new members to the Waverly Chamber and by serving as a representative of the Chamber throughout the community.
For more information, please contact the Waverly Chamber of Commerce at 319-352-4526 or waverly@waverlychamber.com.