The Waverly Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors recently held a ribbon cutting and presented two local businesses with Progress Awards.
The Ambassadors presented The Accel Group with a Progress Award and held a ribbon cutting at their new office building located at 301 Oak Ridge Circle in Waverly. The new office space was designed to accommodate hard working employees by creating a positive and comfortable atmosphere to work.
The timing was right to expand their office, as the company is growing vastly itself. The building features a very open and inviting environment with The Accel Group brand displayed throughout. Natural light is also present with a large two-story atrium, meeting rooms have built-in technology to help better communicate with other locations, and workstations have ergonomic functions for all staff members.
“Our entire office is designed with our employees in mind, so they can provide the best customer service to all of our valued clients. We are thrilled to share our new space with the community,” commented Mike Byl, President & CEO of The Accel Group.
The Ambassadors also presented Rock River Pet Resort, 1148 230th St, with a Progress Award in recognition of new management and light remodeling.
Makayla Lahmann is the new manager and groomer of Rock River Pet Resort, where they offer several options for boarding, grooming and caring for your pet. An avid pet lover herself, Lahmann lives onsite at the resort with her family of two dogs, one cat, several fish, and one hedgehog.
Rock River Pet Resort is open 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Monday-Sunday, and offer boarding, grooming, doggy daycare, DailyCare, and business center training. They are currently working to expand their services to be able to offer a pickup & drop off service as well as an in home sitting service.
The Waverly Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors Program serves as a public relations arm of the Waverly Chamber by welcoming new businesses, recognizing business expansion efforts, recruiting new members to the Waverly Chamber and by serving as a representative of the Chamber throughout the community.
For more information, please contact the Waverly Chamber of Commerce at (319) 352-4526 or waverly@waverlychamber.com.