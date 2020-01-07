The Waverly Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors recently recognized three area businesses, presenting them with Progress Awards.
The Ambassador Committee presented Subway, 2451 Fourth St. SW, with a Progress Award for the recent opening of their new location.
The popular sandwich shop opened their new restaurant earlier this fall and features a drive-thru option for customers. Ordering through the drive-thru is done via touch screen and offers the ability to save your order to make future visits even quicker. Subway is open daily, offering a wide selection of sandwich, salads and soup options.
The Ambassador committee also presented Grace Baptist Church, 1110 Fourth St. SW, with a Progress Award to recognize Lead Pastor Jonathon Davis.
Pastor Jonathon joined Grace in August 2018. He completed a Bachelor of Science degree in Christian Ministry from Crown College in 2011, and completed his Masters in Biblical and Pastoral Studies from Bethlehem College and Seminary in Minneapolis in 2017.
Grace Baptist offers worship opportunities both Sundays at 10 a.m. and Wednesdays at 6:10 p.m., as well as a variety of groups and ministries. Visit www.waverlygrace.org for more information.
The Ambassador Committee presented a Progress Award in recognition of The Larrabee Center’s 30th Anniversary in 2019.
The Larrabee Center, Inc. began as the Bremer County Care Facility on U.S. Highway 63/Larrabee Avenue in 1989. Since then, their services have expanded and evolved to meet the community’s needs.
Currently located at 117 11th St. NW, The Larrabee Center (TLC) exists to meet various support needs for individuals with disabilities and elderly individuals in a community-based setting. TLC seeks to establish quality services, programs and properties which enhance the lives of the individuals they serve.
The Community Support Services Program includes Supported Community Living Services, Home Habilitation Services, ID & BI Waiver Services, and Consumer Directed Attendant Care (CDAC). The Larrabee Center also provides Employment Support Services at Trinkets & Togs Thrift Store and other businesses in the community.
The Waverly Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors Program serves as a public relations arm of the Waverly Chamber by welcoming new businesses, recognizing business expansion efforts, recruiting new members to the Waverly Chamber and by serving as a representative of the Chamber throughout the community.
