The Waverly Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors recently recognized three area businesses, presenting two Progress Awards and one First Dollar Award.
Life Church, located at 1013 E. Bremer Ave., previously named Waverly Open Bible, was presented with a Progress Award in recognition of their name change.
Life Church continues to grow as a staff and as a congregation as they have a desire to be a positive influence in Waverly and surrounding communities. Their worship experience is at 10 a.m. every Sunday and they have ministries for all ages, birth through adults, open for everyone to attend.
There are a wide variety of groups that meet throughout the week that include helps for moms, a sewing group, Celebrate Recovery and many other Bible studies. On Sundays be sure to come early and enjoy free coffee, donuts and fresh fruit!
The Ambassadors then presented Christi Wedeking with a First Dollar Award on the opening of her store, Be Unique, located at 103 E Bremer Ave.
Be Unique is a shop for the crafter and crafter wannabe of all ages. It offers all day drop-in creating anytime it’s open and DIY classes at night and on Saturdays. The front of the store showcases local craft vendors and their unique visions for you to take home. Be Unique invites you to come in and share the love of creativity.
The Ambassadors presented the Wartburg Community Orchestra with a Progress Award in recognition of their new conductor, Samuel Stapleton.
Stapleton, a conductor and violinist who grew up in the Iowa City area, comes to Wartburg from the Central College Community Orchestra, where he was the orchestra director and conductor for two years. He is pursuing a Doctor of Musical Arts degree at the University of Iowa, which he expects to complete in 2020. In addition to his conducting duties, Stapleton will be a visiting assistant professor of music and director of orchestra and upper strings at Wartburg.
Founded in 1952, the Wartburg Community Symphony is comprised of Wartburg College students and community and professional musicians. The Symphony performs orchestral favorites but also presents new and innovative music, garnering recognition for its state, national, and world premieres. All concerts are held in Neumann Auditorium on the Wartburg campus and seating is general admission. The schedule for the 2019/2020 season can be found at https://www.wartburg.edu/symphony.
The Waverly Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors Program serves as a public relations arm of the Waverly Chamber by welcoming new businesses, recognizing business expansion efforts, recruiting new members to the Waverly Chamber and by serving as a representative of the Chamber throughout the community.
For more information, please contact the Waverly Chamber of Commerce at (319) 352-4526 or waverly@waverlychamber.com.