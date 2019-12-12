The Waverly Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors recently recognized three area businesses, presenting them with Progress Awards.
Legacy Photography was presented with a Progress Award in recognition of their new location at 205 East Bremer Ave., still in charming downtown Waverly. Christine retired on July 31, and although she can still be seen around the studio, Tasha has taken over running things.
With the addition of three new photographers, Jared, Ebony, and Trevor, Legacy is now able to do any kind of photo session you may need. They are a full-service photography studio now taking everything – including weddings, babies, boudoir, families, headshots, birth stories, real estate, seniors, pregnancy and more! Give them a call to see what they can do for you at 319-352-0001.
The Ambassador committee also presented Walmart of Waverly with a Progress Award on the recent addition of their pickup service.
Customers can place an order online or through the Walmart app and choose a pickup timeslot. A Walmart employee will shop for you and load them in your car, saving you time and hassle.
It is a completely free service, so it saves time and money, and Walmart shoppers are certified to only pick the best product. First time customers can use the promo code “LOADIT4U” to save $10 on their first order over $50.
The Ambassadors visited the South Office of Fidelity Bank and Trust, formerly State Bank located at 1503 Fourth St. SW, to present them with a Progress Award in recognition of their recent name change and merger. The Ambassadors also welcomed the new Credit Analyst Department and staff to Waverly. Fidelity Bank and Trust also has a downtown location at 124 First St. SE.
The Waverly Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors Program serves as a public relations arm of the Waverly Chamber by welcoming new businesses, recognizing business expansion efforts, recruiting new members to the Waverly Chamber and by serving as a representative of the Chamber throughout the community.
For more information, please contact the Waverly Chamber of Commerce at (319) 352-4526 or waverly@waverlychamber.com.