The Waverly Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors have resumed ribbon cuttings and virtual visits. The Ambassadors recently presented three local businesses with awards.
The Ambassadors presented a Progress Award to Pastor Erin Bird of Riverwood Church, 2704 5th Ave NW, for their recent move to a new location. Previously operating out of the Droste Building at the Fairgrounds, Riverwood Church purchased the former Network Control Building in order to provide a permanent location for the church. The church moved to their new space when renovations were complete in November 2020. They are excited to be in a permanent location that offers a large worship gathering space, as well as classrooms for their children’s ministry.
Nicholas Bouwman, Financial Advisor for Edward Jones, received a Progress Award for taking over the location at 513 W. Bremer Ave. Whether it’s passing down the farm, transitioning from business ownership to retirement, or general savings and investment strategies for your other financial goals, Bouwman wants to be able to provide the answers to your questions, so you can make informed, financially sound decisions. Originally from Georgia, Bouwman has family in Iowa and has enjoyed the welcoming sense of community and the outdoor amenities Waverly has to offer.
The Ambassadors presented The Root Spa with a First Dollar Award and held a ribbon cutting for the Mantra House, located at 124 2nd St NE in the former Mauer Eye Center building. The Mantra House is the collaborative location of The Root Spa & Katalyst Yoga. The Root Spa is a natural, organic & holistic spa using only Root vegan, gluten free, cruelty free beauty products and essential oils. The Root Spa offers several esthetic treatments including facials, microdermabrasion, waxing, and massage therapy with plans to expand their menu of services.
The Waverly Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors Program serves as a public relations arm of the Waverly Chamber by welcoming new businesses, recognizing business expansion efforts, recruiting new members to the Waverly Chamber and by serving as a representative of the Chamber throughout the community.
For more information, please contact the Waverly Chamber of Commerce at (319) 352-4526 or waverly@waverlychamber.com.