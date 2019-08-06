In July, the Waverly Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors recognized two local businesses, presenting a progress award and a first dollar award.
The Ambassadors visited Waverly Health Center, located at 312 Ninth St. SW, to recognize new leadership and welcome new staff members.
Heidi Solheim was promoted to Chief Operating Officer in July 2018. She joined Waverly Health Center in July 2004 and served as the Director of Community Relations for 14 years.
Jodi Geerts joined WHC as its Chief Nursing Officer in August 2018. Prior to joining the hospital, she worked for hospitals in New Hampton, Mount Pleasant and Waterloo.
Corrie Ramige joined the Community Relations team at WHC as the Marketing Specialist in July 2019. She was previously employed by Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community.
The Ambassadors presented Woods River Rentals of Waverly with a First Dollar Award. Woods River Rentals, owned by Cory and Samantha Woods, is located on the Cedar River in Waverly and they are in their first season of river rentals.
They rent kayaks, canoes, stand-up paddleboards (SUP), tubes, and accessories for enjoying the water ways in the Cedar Valley. They are currently taking reservations for boats launching from Pelikan Park and also offer delivery and pickup at several locations on the Cedar and Shell Rock rivers.
Their hope is to provide equipment and services to people in Waverly and the surrounding areas who want to be able to get out and enjoy the rivers and lakes in the region. For more information on Woods River Rentals or to inquire about a rental visit www.woodsriverrentals.com or call (319) 230-3476.
The Waverly Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors Program serves as a public relations arm of the Waverly Chamber by welcoming new businesses, recognizing business expansion efforts, recruiting new members to the Waverly Chamber and by serving as a representative of the Chamber throughout the community.
For more information, please contact the Waverly Chamber of Commerce at (319) 352-4526 or waverly@waverlychamber.com.