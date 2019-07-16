The Waverly Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors recently presented three local businesses with Progress Awards.
The Ambassadors presented Berkshire Hathaway Home Services/One Realty Centre with a Progress Award on the recent expansion of their offices in Waverly, located at 1300 10th Ave. SW. Berkshire Hathaway Home Services/One Realty Centre opened its doors in the Cedar Valley in 2003 with just four agents wanting to provide a service moving into the technology era.
They felt there was a need for a higher level of service to their clients and since 2003, they have grown to nearly 40 agents with offices in Waterloo, Independence and their latest expansion into Waverly. They currently have four great agents serving Waverly and the surrounding areas that have been members of the community for years.
“We couldn’t be more pleased than to serve the people of Bremer County,” said Broker/Owner, Jason Strelow.
Berkshire Hathaway Home Services/One Realty Centre agents don’t just sell real estate, they build relationships!
The Ambassadors also presented a Progress Award and congratulated Group Benefit Partners on their new building at 1140 10th Ave., which was finished in April. Group Benefit Partners is not a new business to Waverly, but due to significant growth, built a building down the road from where they used to serve the community.
Group Benefit Partners forms strategic alliances with clients to ensure their benefits packages are aligned with their unique circumstances and specific organizational goals. Group Benefit Partners also offers seniors assistance with choosing their correct Medicare structure.
Group Benefit Partners has six offices throughout Iowa helping organizations of all sizes with their health insurance benefits. Waverly’s office is one of three hub offices and is home to 11 employees eager to serve you and your business needs.
Partner Jim Willis said, “It is great to have the Chamber of Commerce here to help us celebrate our new building. We are excited to help local businesses offer the benefits they want to their teams. This industry is ever-changing, and we like to break things down so employees know exactly what they have in their coverage. Serving Waverly and our surrounding communities is important to us as we strive to keep small towns relevant.”
Group Benefit Partners offers a broad range of group health products from the nation’s largest carriers and has solutions that fit small-business owners to large Fortune 500 companies.
The Ambassadors also visited Moe & Arrow Boutique, a women’s clothing store, located at 1810 Fourth St SW and presented them with an award to recognize their opening earlier this year. Owner Kelly Moeller and her staff talked with the ambassadors about their “why” and explained that their goal is to make all women feel welcome at their store.
“I wanted to open my own boutique to create a place for women of all ages, shapes, and sizes to be able to shop in an environment and have a shopping experience unlike no other; where they feel as if they are being catered to like queens, and always made to feel beautiful and confident,” Moeller said.
Moe & Arrow hopes to see their clientele grow and they want to reach as many women as possible. Their goal is to continue growing within the store, but to also expand on social media, so that women from all over the United States (and even further!) have the opportunity to shop and experience Moe & Arrow’s one of a kind customer service.
The Waverly Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors Program serves as a public relations arm of the Waverly Chamber by welcoming new businesses, recognizing business expansion efforts, recruiting new members to the Waverly Chamber and by serving as a representative of the Chamber throughout the community.
For more information, please contact the Waverly Chamber of Commerce at (319) 352-4526 or waverly@waverlychamber.com.