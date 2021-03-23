Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

The Waverly Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual awards ceremony online starting at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 25.

Executive Director Travis Toliver and Chamber Board Chairman Don Meyer will moderate the proceedings. The link to view the ceremony is http://www.waverlyia.com/chamber-of-commerce/news-events/member-events/annual-awards-celebration.aspx.

The following awards will be presented:

  • Community Service Award
  • Distinguished Large Business Award
  • Distinguished Small Business Award
  • Distinguished Non-Profit Award
  • Lifetime Achievement Award

