The Waverly Chamber of Commerce and Main Street program has decided this week to make the unfortunate decision of canceling two upcoming large-scale community events: Jack-O-Lantern Night (downtown Trick-or-Treat event) and Waverly’s annual holiday celebration, Christmas Greetings on Main.
“After discussing the logistics of both events with local City and Health officials and carefully studying the current effects the COVID-19 pandemic has placed on our community, it is with a heavy heart that we cancel these two events,” said Travis Toliver, Executive Director. “This verdict did not come lightly for our team, and we understand that some in our community may not agree with our decision. To that end, we want the public to understand that our first priority when planning out any of our events is keeping our member businesses and the general public safe and out of harm’s way,” Toliver said.
Despite these setbacks, the Chamber is happy to announce two exciting upcoming events. The first being a Virtual Pumpkin Carving Contest during the last week of October. The second being a Holiday Drive-In Movie Night similar to the Chamber’s recent Moonlight Movie Night event held in August.
“We hope that by offering these two events, in lieu of our canceled ones, will still bring the spirit of both the fall and holiday seasons to our community in a different, but safe, way this year,” said Toliver. More information on both events will be forthcoming on future Chamber press releases, their website and social media outlets.