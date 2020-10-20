The Waverly Chamber of Commerce has announced Main Street America will have a second round of the HartBeat of Main Street grant program opening at 11 a.m. Thursday.
Applications for the grants will be due 7 p.m. Oct. 29. Main Street America has partnered with The Hartford to create the grant program to support brick-and-mortar businesses in commercial districts. The program will fund solutions that help small business owners respond to and adapt to the COVID-19 pandemic and help to revitalize and strengthen older and historic downtown commercial districts.
The grants range from $5,000 to $15,000 and will be awarded on a competitive and first-come, first-served basis.
According to the program’s website, Businesses must meet the following criteria to apply:
The business must be a business entity in good standing in the state in which it was formed and the state in which it does business.
The applicant’s business has a “brick-and-mortar” location and operates in an older or historic main street, downtown or commercial district in the U.S.
The applicant’s business employs 20 or fewer full-time employees, including the owner.
The applicant’s business has been in operation since Jan. 1, 2019.
The applicant is an owner of the business and is 18 years of age or older.
Eligible grant expenses include the following:
Physical improvements to business space to meet relevant reopening requirements implemented because of COVID-19.
Equipment to comply with public health and safety guidelines (i.e., touchless payment methods, automatic door open sensors, or disposable menus).
Fees associated with expanding the business to e-commerce sales.
Other professional services, such as business plan modifications.
Rent, payroll, and other operating expenses.
A link to the application, which can be accessed through mainstreet.org/howwecanhelp/hartbeat, will be available once the application window opens. A PDF of the application can be accessed at https://higherlogicdownload.s3.amazonaws.com/NMSC/390e0055-2395-4d3b-af60-81b53974430d/UploadedImages/HartBeat/HartBeat_App.pdf.
Frequently-asked questions of the program can be seen at https://higherlogicdownload.s3.amazonaws.com/NMSC/390e0055-2395-4d3b-af60-81b53974430d/UploadedImages/HartBeat/HartBeat_FAQ.pdf, and further questions can be referred to hartbeat@savingplaces.org.