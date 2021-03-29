After the 2020 ceremony was postponed due to the novel coronavirus, the Waverly Chamber of Commerce held its 2021 annual awards celebration online Thursday night on its Facebook page and YouTube channel.
The ceremony was co-produced by Cedar Falls-based Pixel Labs and co-hosted by Waverly Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Travis Toliver and board chairman Don Meyer.
The 45-minute broadcast recognized two individuals, a Waterloo-based non-profit, a Waverly-based small business and an Ankeny-based large employer for their services to the community.
The winners were Ron Zelle for the Community Service Award; Bob Mick for the Lifetime Achievement Award; Northeast Iowa Food Bank for the Distinguished Non-Profit Award; Root, Root Spa and Capsule for the Distinguished Small-Business Award; and the Waverly Fareway store for the Distinguished Large Business Award.
Toliver highlighted the history of the chamber and Waverly Main Street. Founded in 1937 and 1989, respectively, they offer resources to promote the community and its businesses and create opportunities for economic development and historic preservation, including the buildings that many of the Bremer Avenue businesses call home.
“We celebrate 32 years as a Main Street community while honoring businesses and individuals who have shaped and achieved success by their hard work and commitment to the Waverly business industry and the greater community at-large,” Meyer added.
Meyer also announced the chamber’s past chairman, Phil Jones, received a Leadership Award from Main Street Iowa, recognizing his time at the helm in 2019.
“Phil Jones has continued the tradition of bringing excellent leadership to Waverly’s chamber and Main Street program,” Meyer read from the award inscription. “One of Phil’s many accomplishments during his period as chair was restructuring board meetings to include consent agendas in order to leave more time for in-depth discussions of various topics concerning the organization.
“This resulted in creating a ‘think tank-type’ board, whose members include community leaders from all sectors of the city.”
Meyer also reflected on what happened in 2020 and looked forward to 2021. He said last year “was a year like no other.”
“Yes, it’s a year we all like to forget, but at the same time, it’s a year that we’ll always remember,” he said. “What we do remember about 2020 are these accomplishments: Our chamber and Main Street members were not deterred by the challenges. The staff, our chamber board, our committees, our volunteers, did not lose sight of our vision to make Waverly a destination community.”
He added the chamber staff worked with the city on its “Waverly Welcome Home” campaign.
“That is part of what is making Waverly a destination community,” Meyer said. “There weren’t as many visitors to welcome, but those who did come, we welcomed them anyway.”
While the usual events were called off last year due to COVID-19, Meyer said the chamber found new ways to welcome people as best it could. That included having a virtual Art Walk and multiple drive-in movie nights.
“We couldn’t work with you face-to-face, we couldn’t see you face-to-face, but we took advantage of those virtual and social media opportunities to connect like we had never done before,” he said.
He also highlighted how businesses adapted to not having customers come through the door, while some restaurants quickly shifted to curbside and delivery services. The chamber also posted a spreadsheet to let the community know what was offered and when each establishment was open.
The chamber also provided a reopening tool kit when each type of business was allowed to reopen gradually.
“We wanted folks to learn as much as they could about the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) safety guidelines,” Meyer said.
Moreover, the chamber increased membership in its chamber champions program. Those are individuals who invest in the work of the chamber monetarily.
“This is just part of what we remember in 2020,” Meyer said. “There were many other things. I have to tip my hat to the chamber staff… all of you folks went above and beyond in trying to make last year work, trying to make last year as good of a year as we could. Thank you for fighting through those challenges.”
Looking ahead to 2021, Meyer said everything is “full steam ahead” and everyone with the chamber is anticipating the ability for the public to gather together again, as well as seeing customers and diners at the businesses in town and at events.
“We’re off to a great start already with these priorities,” he said.
Toliver mentioned Meyer will get the opportunity to serve two terms as chairman, as he lost many opportunities to represent the chamber at community events last year.
The award presentations were pre-taped for broadcast during the ceremony.
Wartburg College President Darrel Colson presented the Community Service Award on behalf of the college, which sponsored the award. When introducing Zelle, the director of administration at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and School, Colson said Zelle exemplifies the qualities the college holds dear.
Zelle earned the award for his time and talents in his volunteer work, including helping to retrofit Santa’s house for the pandemic-affected holiday season.
“Ron replaced the Plexiglass window at the front of the house with a larger one, he installed a dual-way PA system, so that families and Santa could talk to one-another,” Colson described. “He designed a lighting system to help illuminate Santa at night for photographs with the Waverly kids.
“You can’t say this about too many people, but Ron saved Christmas. At least, he saved Christmas for Waverly children.”
In his acceptance, Zelle thanked his wife, Mary Beth, and the staff and members of St. Paul’s.
“Their support offers me the opportunity to serve the chamber and community activities,” Zelle said. “Many times, we hear the famous quote, ‘It takes a village to raise a child.’ I’d like to expand it to the thought that it takes a full and diverse community to offer opportunities and enhance the way of life to its residents.”
In presenting the non-profit award, Ben Brustkern, the executive director of sponsor Friends of the Family, said while his organization works to be sure everyone has a home, the Northeast Iowa Food Bank works to make sure hunger is alleviated.
“They strive to accomplish their mission, so food security is ultimately achieved for all households,” Brustkern said. “This charity was chosen for the immense about of work they did during the pandemic last year for those throughout the Cedar Valley not able to put food on the table for themselves and their families who were laid off due to COVID.
“They had a big job, and they answered the challenge every single day.”
Barb Prather, the NEIFB director, accepted while flanked by masked members of her staff in the taped speech. She said Bremer County and Waverly are 11% of the population they serve, while 20% of the area students are food insecure.
“This past year, we couldn’t have done it without the support of the community and everything that people in Bremer County have done to help us, especially in Waverly,” Prather said.
Jones, in his capacity as general manager of Rada Manufacturing, presented the large business award to Fareway. The grocer was recognized for its service and dedication to the community, especially during the pandemic.
“In addition to taking care of the residents of more than 100 communities in which they’re located, Fareway donated $200,000 worth of Fareway gift cards on two different occasions in 2020 to the Iowa Association of Chambers of Commerce to small businesses around the state,” Jones said. “In Waverly, $2,000 worth of gift cards were distributed both during the summer and again just before the holidays to small business by the Waverly Fareway store manager, John Pentecost, and (Toliver).
“These donations were greatly appreciated by the businesses in Waverly and across the state.”
Pentecost, who accepted the award with meat department manager Jonas Schnack in the video, credited the store’s employees in earning the honor.
“They have worked really hard during this last year in some trying times,” Pentecost said.
Melissa Barber, of Signs and Designs, which sponsors the small business award, said Root/Root Spa/Capsule owner Krista Dolash “leads by example” even during the challenging 2020 by opening two new businesses.
“Small businesses are the lifeblood of our community,” Barber said. “We’re so excited to see Capsule Clothing and the Root Spa grow and succeed in Waverly.”
Dolash agreed last year was unforgettable.
“I say it time and time again that the Waverly community is so incredible, and that’s the reason I keep my businesses here,” Dolash said. “Without the support of this community, I would definitely would not open two new businesses either. Waverly is such a special place, and I’m excited to see how much it is growing. I cannot wait to see where it would be in one more year.”
Representing lifetime achievement award sponsor First Bank, CEO Susan Whitson said Mick was chosen for his career in the clothing business prior to retiring and closing B.E. Mick’s last summer. It was a family affair, as his parents opened the store after they and their four sons moved to Waverly from Chicago in 1962.
“Over the course of 58 years, B.E. Mick’s would be a staple of the Waverly downtown retail district,” Whitson said. “During that time, Bob and his brothers would help run the business with his parents. Bob finally joined the family firm in 1979 bought it from his parents in 2008.”
Mick said he was shocked to learn he was the recipient of the award.
“I started to think back at the history of the store,” Mick said, as he recalled the other stores that his family had opened in Waverly. “We owned as many as five stores at one time. It was a great calling.
“We had a great time in Waverly over the years. It’s such a great town. There are honest, hard-working people. We had great employees, great customers.”