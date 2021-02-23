Join the Waverly Chamber of Commerce for a virtual Learn Over Lunch at noon Thursday, Feb. 25.
As CEO of Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community, Paula Giese has done extensive research on the COVID-19 vaccine. Bartels received their first doses of the vaccine in early January to distribute to their staff and residents.
This presentation will answer commonly asked questions regarding the COVID-19 vaccine and important factors for businesses and their employees. It will address how to respond to employees’ questions and concerns in regard to receiving the vaccine and what one should expect when they receive the vaccine.
Email waverly@waverlychamber.com with the subject “Learn Over Lunch registration” to register for this free member benefit event. Participants will be allowed time to ask questions.
Paula Geise is the CEO and president of Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community. Prior to Bartels, she held the position of Regional Director of Operational Initiatives for UnityPoint at Home. She has her Masters Degree in Nursing with an emphasis in leadership from the University of Northern Iowa and Allen College, Waterloo. Paula has 35 years of experience in various roles in the health care industry.