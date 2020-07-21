The Waverly Chamber of Commerce/Main Street program has been designated as a 2020 Accredited Main Street America™ program.
Accredited status is Main Street America’s top tier of recognition and signifies a demonstrated commitment to comprehensive commercial district revitalization and proven track record of successfully applying the Main Street Approach™.
“We are proud to recognize this year’s 860 Nationally Accredited Main Street America programs that have dedicated themselves to strengthening their communities,” said Patrice Frey, President & CEO of the National Main Street Center. “These Accredited Main Street programs have proven to be powerful engines for revitalization by sparking impressive economic returns and preserving the character of their communities. During these challenging times, these Main Street programs will be key to bringing economic vitality back to commercial districts and improving quality of life during the recovery process.”
In 2019 alone, $6.45 billion of public and private reinvestment was generated, 6,466 net new businesses were opened, 32,316 net new were jobs created, and 10,412 buildings were rehabilitated in Main Street America communities.
The Waverly Chamber of Commerce/Main Street’s performance is evaluated by Main Street Iowa, which works in partnership with Main Street America to identify the local programs that meet ten rigorous performance standards. Evaluation criteria determines the communities that are building comprehensive and sustainable revitalization efforts and include standards such as fostering strong public-private partnerships, documenting programmatic progress, and actively preserving historic buildings.
“Waverly has enjoyed being recognized as a nationally accredited Main Street community for over 30 years. This is due, in large part, to the tremendous hard work of our volunteers who make our organization thrive with community events and successful downtown projects like the Big Six, the Upper Story Rehabilitation Project, Waverly Historic Lofts and currently the Waverly Palace Theater, to name a few”, said Travis Toliver, Executive Director of the Waverly Chamber of Commerce and Main Street Program. “These landmark projects have help to establish Waverly as an example for other communities to follow.”
Since 1989, Waverly’s Main Street program has been instrumental in helping 112 businesses startup/relocate or expand in the downtown district resulting in 337 new jobs and 85 buildings sold. Almost $9 Million of private money has been invested in building acquisitions and almost $32 Million of private money has been invested in building/rehabilitation projects. None of this would have been possible without the help of volunteers who have contributed over 92,000 hours of their time. Finally, with nearly 600 employees working in businesses throughout downtown, Waverly’s Main Street district continues to be the largest employer in our community.