Waverly residents trying to reach the mayor, City Council or employees of the city noticed the addresses they used to send email communication were not working late last week.
That’s because the city has changed email servers, and thus the domain has shifted. Instead of using ci.waverly.ia.us, emails need to be addressed to waverlyia.com, which matches the URL of the city’s website.
The changes were made March 16.
In his monthly column, Waverly Mayor Adam Hoffman said he, council members and staff were informed of the change late in the week.
“(The change) was necessary for the purpose of resiliency and reliability,” Hoffman wrote. “Please understand that it was the full intention of the city to have this transition be seamless, but I understand there have been a few issues that I believe have since been remedied.”
Hoffman had posted the new emails on his official Facebook page, “Hoffman for Waverly,” and also provided a link to email him and all seven council members at tinyurl.com/EmailWaverly2021.
Also, to contact any member of city staff, use their first initial and last name at the start of the email address. For example, Waverly City Administrator James Bronner can be reached at jbronner@waverlyia.com.