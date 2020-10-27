St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School in Waverly will dedicate a monument honoring seven orphaned children buried in the church cemetery on All Saints on Sunday, Nov. 1.
The service will begin at 1 p.m. at the cemetery, 605 12th St. SE off Bremer Avenue. Social distancing and masks are required to protect all who wish to attend.
The orphans, who died between 1904 and 1948, were residents of the Lutheran Children’s Home in Waverly, which now operates as the Bremwood campus of Lutheran Social Services in Iowa. Although their names are listed on the headstones, there is no mention of the Children’s Home, which provided them with sustenance and nurture.
Jim and Carla Janssen of Waverly learned of the orphan graves during a Sunday morning coffee conversation at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Waverly with the Rev. Mark Anderson, a member of the Northeastern Iowa Synod staff. As part of a Lenten project, the couple had been challenged to look beyond the walls of their own church to learn about community needs and encourage generosity.
Coincidentally, Carla Janssen had worked in the development office at Bremwood, so the Janssens decided to focus their efforts on creating a monument that would tell the story of Lutheran Children’s Home orphans interred at St. Paul’s Cemetery. They raised awareness, spearheaded initial fundraising, found a company to create the monument and partnered with St. Paul’s to complete the project.
“It is exciting to finally have a permanent marker recognizing the important connection shared by the Lutheran Children’s Home and St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School,” said St. Paul’s director of administration Ron Zelle, who organized the Nov. 1 dedication ceremony.
Orphans from the Children’s Home worshipped at St. Paul’s and received confirmation instruction at the church. The congregation supported the Children’s Home with financial gifts and undertook projects that benefitted the children who lived there. A number of families in the Waverly community trace their heritage to family members who lived at the Children’s Home.
“This monument dedicated to the children who died at the orphanage is both a heartwarming and heartbreaking tribute,” said the Rev. Dr. Arthur Bergren, lead pastor of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School. “I am thankful to everyone who made this possible.”
“We greatly appreciate all who have donated to the project,” Zelle added. “We also would like to thank those who assisted with this effort, especially Jim and Carla Janssen, Keith and Sally Schneider and Ryan Tucker.”
Keith Schneider’s father, the late Jacob Schneider, grew up at the Children’s Home and later wrote a book about his experiences. Ryan Tucker operates Tucker Monument in Denver, Iowa, and helped to acquire the monument, design and install it in St. Paul’s Cemetery. Keith and Sally Schneider worked with Tucker to refine the design. The foundation for the monument was laid by John Wuertz, John Meyer and Bill Cashman, all of Waverly.
The project is still in need of just over $500 to be completed.
For more information on this project or the ceremony, contact Ron Zelle at ron.zelle@stpaulswaverly.org..