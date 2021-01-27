A. CALL TO ORDER.
B. ROLL CALL
C. APPROVAL OF AGENDA
D. STUDY SESSION.
1. Review of 2021-22 Proposed Budget with possible action(s) for specific items to remain or be added to the budget for FY 2021-2022.
E. EXECUTIVE SESSION
1. To discuss the purchase or sale of particular real estate only where premature disclosure could be reasonably expected to increase the price the governmental body would have to pay for that property or reduce the price the governmental body would receive for that property.
F. ADJOURNMENT