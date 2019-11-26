With a little more than a month left of calendar year 2019, the Waverly City Council took its first glimpse into Fiscal Year 2021 with a pre-budget discussion during Monday’s study session.
City Administrator James Bronner, Finance Director Jenifer Mein and Public Works Director Mike Cherry briefed the council on what major projects are on the horizon as well as the anticipated funding for the next fiscal year, which begins on July 1, 2020.
Three of the four incoming members of city government were in attendance as well: Mayor-elect Adam Hoffman, At-Large Councilman-elect Matt Schneider and Ward 2 Councilman-elect Kris Glaser. Ward 4 Councilwoman-elect Heather Beaufore was not in attendance, as was Ward 1 Councilman Brian Birgen, but he watched the meeting via Waverly Newspapers’ Facebook Live broadcast.
Bronner said the Iowa Legislature made some changes in budgeting rules, that he had Mein describe.
“Because they were certainly wonderful and effective,” Bronner said, to a few chuckles from the dais.
Mein said that while budgeting is a “year-round process,” the council will be getting “into the weeds of it” come the first three months of 2020. She said the individual city departments are already working on their FY21 budgets, which were going to be complied on Tuesday. Budget worksheets were scheduled to be distributed prior to Thursday, which are due to the finance department by the end of December.
“By the time valuations come in at the end of December, we can have a budget together and know what’s going on,” Mein said. “The auditor has until Dec. 31/Jan. 1 to get us those valuations.”
The new council will meet on two Saturday mornings — Jan. 25 and Feb. 8 — to go over the numbers.
However, the Legislature passed a new law, Senate File 634, that has cities hold two public hearings about the budget. Usually, it’s one right when the budget is adopted and certified to be sent to the state. Now, the second one would set the maximum property tax dollars that would be levied, which would take place Feb. 17.
“That wouldn’t include the debt service levy,” Mein said. “That includes all other levies.”
She said the max levy hearing must take place before the budget hearing, as there needs to be enough public notice between hearings. Also, the certification deadline has been changed from March 15 to March 31.
“It’s a real tight timeframe that you need to get these done,” Mein said. “All cities have this second meeting.”
Mayor Dean Soash asked if the meeting is required even if the budget growth exceeds 2% year-over-year, which was the requirement in the past. Mein said it will be required no matter how much the budget grows.
“What you’re going to have to determine is the property tax amount,” she said. “If it’s over the 102% of the current property taxes we have levied, you’ll have to have two-thirds of the council vote for that. If it’s just the 100%, just a majority.”
A two-thirds majority for the Waverly City Council, which has seven members, is five.
Ward 3 Councilman Rod Dreknow pointed out that it would be the dollar amount of the taxes, not the levy rate, year-over-year.
“I assume the purpose of that from the state Legislature standpoint is to restrict the amount of taxes that cities can collect without having an additional public hearing,” Drenkow said. “That is a policy issue I don’t expect you (Mein) to answer to that.”
But Bronner decided to pick up that ball and run with it. He said the Legislature attempted to take away available levies from the cities and counties.
“They left the schools alone,” Bronner said. “Thank God, they’ve been beating on them for 15, 20 years.
“The proposal was for the cities and counties to be treated the same as the schools, as if we can’t manage their own funds, and then get given an allocation of a percentage above and beyond the general fund. You would no longer have the ability to levy as you see fit.”
After much debate, the Legislature agreed to pass the bill that included forcing the cities to hold the second, earlier hearing on the maximum tax dollars to be collected. Bronner said it would cost the city governments more to make the second publication in local newspapers and bring staff members in for a secondary hearing and extend the process by two weeks.
“In the end, I don’t think it really cleared up the issue of not showing everybody what you’re doing,” he said. “I think it was just another way of complicating the process we already have, which you’ll see soon is already complicated enough. Now we get to do it all over again twice to make sure you’re ready to do what you thought you were going to do the first time.”
He added that administrators aren’t happy about the added layer of budgetary process and the state “meddling in what we do.”
“I’m glad that we celebrated ‘home rule’ a year or two ago,” Bronner said. “It certainly doesn’t seem we’re celebrating it anymore, to have the ability for the city to manage ourselves at the local level.
“It’s unfortunate, but I think this is going to continue.”
Drenkow asked what the budgetary “backfill” will be, which was introduced following a major property tax cut in 2013 that started the process to equalize the levy rates between multi-family and single-family residential units. Bronner said there was no indication there would be.
“Each year, we kind of walk in assuming we won’t,” Bronner said. “We don’t use the entire backfill to help. In fact, we go in usually with zero, and then if we have to allocate some in to help offset once we’ve heard there will be a backfill, we as a city to do that, but we wait until the last minute, because there are a lot of times we are done with our budget and we don’t know about that until May or June.”
He said that’s because the state doesn’t have to lock in its budget until April or May, which is at the end of the legislative session. He added that when he was with Black Hawk County, it had to cut eight or nine employees when they relied on backfill that didn’t come to fruition.
“We always know it’s going to go away some year,” Bronner said. “It’s just a matter of which year.”
Mein said the city’s backfill can be up to $200,000.
The property tax valuation rollbacks came out in October, which is the amount that is deducted from the taxable valuation of properties which, according to the Iowa Department of Revenue, cushions property owners against inflation. The department sets the rollback rates, and county auditors multiply those percentages to the assessed values to determine taxable valuations.
Bronner said the state had reduced the percentage for residential properties, which he said means the city would need to raise the levy rates to equalize what they’ve collected in the past. Meanwhile, agriculture rollbacks increased by 25 points.
“It’s the largest increase or decrease in the last decade,” Bronner said. “I don’t know what caused it yet, but it is a huge increase in rollbacks. It’ll be taxed at a much higher rate than the year prior if the levies were held flat.”
Multi-residential properties were lowered by 3 points, he added, while other property classifications were held steady.
Bronner said that the largest part of any Waverly city budget is infrastructure. He will send out a survey to overlapping and incoming council members to rank what projects are important to include in FY21 and what to hold off.
“We have about four or five years out planned, in a sense, but again, as things adjust…” Bronner said.
Last year, the city had bonded for $3.4 million for infrastructure. That applied to a number of projects, which included a number of grants, the first phase of renovations of South Riverside Park, a traffic study, the resurfacing of Business 218 North, a series of water main projects, the second half of the first phase of the 20th Street Northwest reconstruction and Cedar Lane.
Bronner estimates the maximum bond funding the city can take for FY21 would be around $5 million. Among the projects that money could pay for include Fourth Street Southwest between Third and Eighth avenues.
“It is probably the most substantial project we have in the next couple of years,” Bronner said. “From a construction standpoint, it will impact a bulk of the city again, as that is a largely traveled-through thoroughfare. It is not a neighborhood project, like some are.”
He added the only other necessity for FY21 is the second of three payments to the Iowa Department of Transportation for the reconstruction of Bremer Avenue, which was done during the 2017 and 2018 construction seasons.
Those on the list of projects the council could choose to do include First Street Northwest, the extension of the Rolling Prairie Trail to connect with the one along Iowa Highway 3 westward, and the north wing of the Public Services Building, which Bronner said would vacate the old water building next to City Hall.
“Which would (allow) a future brewery,” Bronner speculated. “That would be kind of nice. Right next to City Hall would be a perfect place for it, actually. It’s a perfect place for it.”
Cherry said another must-do project is the wastewater treatment facility just south of Cedar River Parkway.
“Otherwise, there are projects that we should be doing, and we could be getting to the projects we could do,” Cherry said.
“We’ll get into this in much, much more substantial detail in budget (meetings),” Bronner added. “We’re going dive into this a lot deeper at the time. Hopefully, we’ll have some better estimates in some of these projects.”
Other projects mentioned include the second phase of Cedar Lane, Horton Road, the Third Street Southeast Bridge — or Green Bridge — and 29th Avenue Southwest. Bronner said the repair or replacement of the Green Bridge might need to be taken up sometime in the next three years before the DOT reconstructs the Bremer Avenue Bridge.
He added one aspect of budgeting is also timing, as in when the council could fit projects into the budget and what can be delayed.
“We only have a certain amount of capacity,” he said. “We have 5% of the total value of the city at any time, and we’re bumping up against our self-imposed 80% (of capacity) as we try to accomplish as much as possible with each of these years that we do this funding.”