The Waverly City Council voted on Monday during its study session to return to in-person meetings starting June 7.
It would be the first business meeting of the council since March 16, 2020, in the Ivan “Ike” Ackerman City Council Chambers and the first face-to-face gathering since a strategic planning session Oct. 26 in the Waverly Civic Center. All other council meetings since April 6, 2020, have been conducted on Zoom.
The resolution to return to in-person meetings passed on a 6-1 vote, with At-Large Councilman Matthew Schneider dissenting.
He led the effort to include the measure on the agenda, with support from Ward 4 Councilwoman Heather Beaufore, along with an effort to repeal the mask mandate for municipal buildings.
The requirement for the public to wear facial coverings when doing business in city-owned facilities — except for the Waverly Public Library, because its board of trustees makes its rules — will be phased out instead of immediately repealed.
During discussion, Ward 3 Councilman Rod Drenkow introduced an amendment to Schneider’s resolution that would remove the requirement within 21 days of when most permanent employees of the city had the opportunity to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
The amendment passed on a 4-3 vote, with Schneider, Beaufore and Ward 5 Councilman Tim Kangas voting no, and the resolution was agreed to on a 6-1 vote. Schneider voted against it in final passage.
In talking about the return to chambers, Ward 1 Councilman Brian Birgen wondered if everyone on the council was going to get their shots within 21 days of the June 7 date. But that query got an objection from Schneider.
“I don’t think it’s appropriate to set policy around vaccinations,” Schneider said. “I think it’s wrong.”
Birgen continued: “It seems to me that everyone who is waiting for their vaccine will have it by that point. I may be the last one to be getting my second shot. I will have mine by then.”
Drenkow said that in-person meetings are better than holding them on Zoom.
“I think we get a lot more accomplished in a much better way,” Drenkow said. “I would really like to see us get back to in-person meetings, so I would support this.”
However, he wondered about the seating arrangement in the gallery to allow for social distance as well as dividers on the dais between council members.
Kangas noted that the public would have a better way to provide input to the council in the chambers, as not many, if any, have been able to attend the Zoom calls.
“It is unfortunate,” he said. “It was a side-effect of this, and I know there are some who say, ‘Oh, that’s not a bad thing.’
“The public has a right and needs to have the ability to speak to us directly. I think we need a discussion about how we need to set up the chamber for the public to be able to speak to us, to be able to be welcomed back into our meetings and our process.”
City Administrator James Bronner said the staff already has started to investigate the arrangements of seating as well as partitions. He wanted to know whether any plexiglass might be needed.
“We have to have to order, get that taken care of, etc.,” Bronner said. “We have to put them on the very ends of the dais, between us and the public there, and we will be moving public comments to the very middle of the floor, not right next to (City Attorney Bill Werger).”
Beaufore said she has some hearing difficulties and said that partitions might affect her.
“Wearing a mask and listening is very difficult for me,” Beaufore said. “Being in that building and the partitions will be hard for me as well. That’s a concern of mine, but if somebody wants partitions, we probably do need to let (Bronner) know.”
Dr. James Poock, who served as guest council member for April, referred to an MIT study that was recently released that social distancing under current guidelines — a minimum of 6 feet apart — indoors doesn’t have enough of a mitigation of the spread of the coronavirus.
“People indoors are breathing the same air,” Poock said. “The social distancing, the partitions in between, none of that makes much of a difference. The main issue is air movement… They recommend something simple as opening up a window and putting in a fan. That does more good than social distancing and all of these other options.”
A DEBATE ON VIRUS SCIENCE
When taking up the repeal of the mask mandate in city buildings, Schneider and Poock, a family practice physician with a Waterloo office, presented arguments against keeping the rules in place.
Schneider cited what he called the “Stanford study,” which he quotes several negative health effects of the prolonged mask wearing over the last year during the pandemic. He called it a “political trap.”
“It shows the non-professionalism that’s going on here,” he said. “There has not been a dialogue with doctors, not even allowed any discussion at all.”
He read the conclusion, which he said challenged the efficacy and safety of masks to prevent COVID-19. The paper he cited claimed to be “ineffective to block human-to-human transmission of viral and infectious disease, such as SARS-CoV-2 and COVID-19, supporting against the usage of facemasks.”
He quoted the article that extended mask wearing causes conditions like shortness of breath, activation of fear and stress responses, fatigue, headaches and decline in cognitive performance.
“We’ve seen all of this stuff, and this is what I’m trying to show you,” Schneider said. “We’ve witnessed it. Now we’ve got study after study after study after study that shows that. That’s why we must bring this to and end quickly.”
Poock said that society has gone too far in handling COVID-19.
“The disease itself kills the host by inducing an overreaction of the immune system, that causes the immune system to kill the healthy parts … in addition to the infected parts, which causes the human to die,” Poock explained. “My concern early on was … society would respond in the same way.”
He added that the results of responses to the pandemic varied based on where they were applied, with factors such as climate (warm or cold) and population density. He also compared the impacts of two similar states — California and Florida — in how their applications of masks, with Florida not having a mandate and California did. They had nearly equal infection and fatality rates per 100,000 people.
Poock added that making a coerced medical intervention is not good for society.
“My individual advice is based on the individual that’s sitting across from me in the office,” Poock said, adding that he recommends that people do get the coronavirus vaccine if they want it. “Not every person is right to get the COVID vaccine.
“Coercion and force to achieve compliance in a medical intervention has been and always will be an unethical position to be in.”
However, At-Large Councilwoman Ann Rathe, who is a physician and psychiatrist at Waverly Health Center, equated persuading mask wearing for public health to seat belt laws. She also stated that the paper that Schneider referenced isn’t what it seems.
“The author is not associated with Stanford Medical Center,” Rathe said. “The paper is not actually a study. The paper is a list of various theories, and it’s titled a hypothesis, and that’s what it is. Most of the sources of the paper are actually (from) several years before 2020. Most of the comments made in the paper do not pertain to research that was done on the coronavirus.”