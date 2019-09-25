With a traffic study scheduled for major roads throughout town next spring, the Waverly City Council on Monday discussed the process of selecting a consultant to coordinate the survey.
The city has issued a request for qualifications for potential firms and individuals on Tuesday, according to a timeline included in a memo about the process. Then a committee that would include Public Works Director Mike Cherry, City Administrator James Bronner, Police Chief Rich Pursell or his designee and two council members will evaluate and interview the applicants prior to entering into an agreement with one during the Dec. 19 meeting.
Cherry showed the council a map of the areas that would be looked at during the study, which would take place either late March or in April 2020. It will focus mostly on the Bremer Avenue, Fourth Street Southwest and Cedar River Parkway corridors.
“It’s not citywide, every intersection, because that would be like 600 intersections,” Cherry said. “We’re primarily talking about three major corridors.”
In those three routes, the survey will handle 15 intersections that have stop lights and 10 that do not. There are 13 along Bremer Avenue — the intersections with First, Second, Third and Eighth streets on the east side, First, Fourth, Fifth, Eighth, 10th, 12th, 15th and 16th streets on the west side and with Cedar River Parkway — another nine on Fourth Street Southwest — at Second, Fifth, 10th, 13th and 29th avenues, Technology Place/Oak Ridge Circle and the driveways for Village Square and Walmart/Kwik Star South— with two more on 10th Avenue/Cedar River Parkway — 16th Street Southwest and Heritage Way— and the intersection of 20th Street and Third Avenue Northwest.
Cherry is looking at inviting around a half-dozen potential consultants to apply with three to be interviewed in November.
“(They could be) consultants that we work with, and also look at reaching out to other consultants that we fell that this would be in their skill set, and to see if they can bring some new insight into Waverly’s existing traffic system,” he said.
He added that a possible addition to the study would be the intersection of West Bremer and 20th Street Northwest/Heritage Way.
“It’s not that we feel anything necessarily needs to be changed, but it would be nice to get information on the number of vehicles, what types of vehicles and the turning movements of those vehicles,” he said. “We want to be able to identify, if possible, any pedestrian movements as well with these critical locations.”
The map of the study areas also includes highlights for the areas of Waverly-Shell Rock high school and middle school along with Waverly Health Center.
Cherry said the timing of the traffic count included several factors. City officials want winter to be complete, so they were looking at late March into early April. They also want to have school still be in session but before any construction projects are taking place, which includes one that would expand Fourth Street between Second and Eighth avenues, or as some consider between Burger King and Dairy Queen, from two to three lanes.
“We’re going to proceed, unless we hear from the council that you want to slow things down,” Cherry said. “But intent here is to begin that selection process, so that you can review and approve an engineering agreement in December.”
Ward 2 Councilman Dan McKenzie wondered why Fifth Avenue Northwest isn’t on the survey map.
“Considering Nestlé traffic around the college and out toward Eisenach, it seems like (a logical area),” McKenzie said. “It just seems that is a corridor with some of the growth there.”
Cherry said the study has a budget of $180,000. If there were 24 locations being observed, that’s about $7,500 each.
“We can certainly add as many as you want,” he said, “but it will increase the budget.”
Ward 5 Councilman Tim Kangas branched off of McKenzie’s comment, believing that the traffic study was sold as to determine the effect of the Bremer Avenue road diet — where the number of lanes were reduced from four to three — on traffic patterns.
“I think a lot of people have looked at or are concerned that Fifth Avenue has become kind of a bypass for Bremer Avenue for those who don’t want to get caught on the three-lane on Bremer Avenue,” Kangas said. “They go up to Fifth Avenue or they go down to Second Avenue (Southwest) and kind of use that as a bypass of Bremer Avenue.”
At-Large Councilwoman Ann Rathe wondered if Fifth Avenue had been surveyed previously. Cherry said there is some data on that area from quadrennial Iowa Department of Transportation traffic counts.
“It’s a matter of how detailed you want to get,” Cherry said. “Are there specific intersections you want to look at? Do we have an issue today, or is it more of a (we’re) just curious to know what’s happening to the traffic counts?”
He added Fifth Avenue has four-way stops at Fifth, 12th and 20th streets along that corridor.
“Do we have a concern with those intersections that they should be studied?” he posed. “Do we want to do something different, or is it more of a baseline?
“We do have counts of those intersections of the DOT four-year cycle.”
Rathe asked what the city would do with the information provided from the study. Cherry said among the data gathered would be traffic pattern shifts based on time of day.
“What we want to address is, is it perception or is it reality?” Cherry said. “Is it a perceived concern, or is it really a concern? There are criteria that need to be established.”
He added that a main goal of the study is to look at Bremer and Fourth Street and try to optimize the current traffic signals. It could lead to changing timing of the lights.
“The previous one done by the DOT looked at (Bremer Avenue) when it was a four-lane,” he said. “It made recommendations and projected what the improvements would look like as a three-lane, but it never went back and did a comprehensive study as a three-lane. This does that.”
The new survey will look at the levels of service at each intersection along the corridors studied and figure out any improvements that would benefit future traffic.
“I would be more comfortable is saying, ‘Here’s the hard data from when it was a four-lane, and now we’re going to be able to compare it to here’s the data that we have as a three-lane,’” Cherry said.
City Administrator James Bronner added the results would also determine whether any of the three major corridors would need to add or subtract traffic lights and where they should be located.
“It’ll help to model that out as well,” Bronner said.
“It will look at are we meeting the necessary conditions at these signalized locations to support a signal,” Cherry continued. “You may see changes in traffic flow patterns… that no longer support or warrant having traffic lights.”
He said that the city had removed two traffic signals — at the intersections of Fourth Street and Second Avenue Southwest and West Bremer and Sixth Street West — when Washington Irving Elementary was torn down following the 2008 flood.
“We want to be careful about adding signals as well, because it can lead to driver frustration and it doesn’t necessarily eliminate accidents, either,” Cherry said.