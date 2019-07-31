The Waverly City Council will be entering into a closed session at the end of its meeting on Monday to discuss unspecified litigation.
According to the Aug. 5 meeting agenda, the council will enter into an executive session “to discuss strategy with counsel in matters that are presently in litigation or where litigation is imminent where its disclosure would be likely to prejudice or disadvantage the position of the governmental body in that litigation as provided by Section 21.5 of the Code of Iowa.”
A check of Iowa Courts Online shows there are two active cases against the city as of Wednesday morning. The first was filed on Oct. 31, 2018, by Richard Charles Schultz, the owner of the Star Motel, over a utilities agreement with the city when his property was annexed into town in 1979.
Schultz said in his petition that he received a bill on Sept. 15, 2018, for $1,120.35 when the previous bills were just $1. A trial has been set for 9 a.m. Dec. 3.
The second case is regarding a property-damage suit filed by Theodore Bruce Ecker and Kimberly Folkers on Feb. 18 regarding a fire from a planned controlled burn that drifted onto their property adjacent to the Cedar River Parkway project on March 23, 2018.
Ecker and Folkers sued the city as well as Cramer and Associates, the general contractor for the project, and Baker Enterprises, the subcontractor doing the burn, for disregarding weather forecasts of high winds when burning the trees and shrubs cleared earlier for the new roadway and bridge. The bridge is expected to open later this month.
The plaintiffs are seeking payment for the trees and grasses damaged by the fire.
A trial date is pending, and there was a filing by the city to move the case to federal court.