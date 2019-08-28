As the subject of firearms control weaves its way through communities and the federal government in the wake of mass shootings in California, Texas and Ohio this month, it was a seemingly innocent situation that prompted a debate during Monday’s Waverly City Council meeting.
Library Director Sarah Meyer-Reyerson told the council about what she called a “non-incident” back in November 2018. During an activity, two youths noticed an adult who had an improperly concealed handgun on his person. The kids were scared enough to bring it to the attention of a staff member.
“The library has had a policy for many, many years — it’s been part of our behavior policy — that possession of firearms or any weapon is prohibited in the library,” Meyer-Reyerson said. “I know it’s been that way at least as long as I’ve been here, 22 years, and possibly longer than that.”
However, the two library staff members present during the after-school activity — which the Waverly Public Library has every Wednesday following the early-dismissal time for Waverly-Shell Rock schools — weren’t sure what to do at that time. They then brought Meyer-Reyerson to the meeting rooms at the front of the library.
“I was thinking to myself how I would share our policies to this person and hopefully, have a friendly conversation about our policy,” she recalled. “It was very possible that this person may have chosen to comply with the policy, but at that moment in time, I wasn’t sure if this was a person who had a permit to carry, which I assumed he was.
“I wasn’t sure which would supersede the other in that moment in time, whether it would be our policy or the permit.”
She said after consulting with City Attorney Bill Werger, it was unclear which takes precedence. Meyer-Reyerson wondered if the City Council could create a weapon-free zone for the library to give the facility’s policy more teeth.
“Really, it’s about the Library Board understanding what our policies could be with the current laws and what portion of it we are in control of,” she said. “I realize it brings up a big issue, but at the same time, it’s just something that happened for us.”
However, Chris Nolan, a Waverly resident, came forward to remind the council that in Iowa Code Chapter 724.28 section 3, cities are prohibited from creating weapons bans.
“The last line … states that, ‘A person adversely affected by the ordinance, measure, enactment, rule, resolution, motion or policy may file suit in an appropriate court for declaratory and injunctive relief for damages,’” Nolan said.
“Someone who has a non-professional permit, which would be basically anyone who’s not a police officer, their permit is valid everywhere except where the possession or carrying of a firearm is prohibited by state or federal law. Any ordinance enacted by the City Council would be actually be illegal under state law, under the Home Rule.”
Nolan explained that the Home Rule prevents cities or counties from creating ordinances or rules that conflict with laws passed by the Iowa Legislature.
Werger said an opinion made by the Iowa Attorney General’s Office would not limit a property owner from preventing weapons from entering buildings they own. Since the City of Waverly owns the library, for instance, the city could enact a policy to keep guns out.
“Very strictly, the city could restrict the possession (of firearms) in their own buildings and in buildings they control,” Werger said. “They couldn’t prohibit people from carrying in their community, generally, but they could restrict carrying in a particular building that’s owned and controlled by the city.”
However, Werger added there isn’t a unanimous voice on that provision. He also said that Home Rule allows cities and counties to enact ordinances that the state and federal governments haven’t barred them from taking up.
The city attorney also researched what other communities have done in a similar situation. He received letters from the city attorneys in Ames and Cedar Falls, which had divergent opinions. Mark Lambert, in Ames, said cities can ban firearms in city buildings, but Kevin Rogers, in Cedar Falls, argued that the 2017 legislative amendments prevent them from doing so.
Werger added that he found various methods that cities have employed for prohibiting firearms from city-owned properties, and that there hadn’t yet been any litigation against those actions.
“A lot of people are saying, ‘As long as you’re limiting to certain spaces, and maybe have a basis for that space…’” he said. “There’s a specific law that says that you can prevent people from carrying weapons in a school. In my opinion, a library is not really much different than a school, especially ours, with the number of kids that attend and participate in activities in that particular building.”
He added that the library is within 1,000 feet of West Cedar Elementary, which puts it in a weapons-free zone anyway, which would double any punishment for crimes committed with weapons, but not necessarily automatically bar firearms on the premises.
Also, Werger included other city buildings into the discussion item for the agenda just because of how the attorney general’s opinion read that the council could include the Civic Center, for instance, in any policy.
“This has only really come up with regards to the library and the use of the library,” Werger said. “I don’t know if you’d have to do anything more than a policy that’s enforced by asking the person to leave if they have a weapon in their possession.”
Ward 1 Councilman Brian Birgen said there are two questions that the council should consider when taking up this issue: Can they do it, and should they do it?
“We’re trying to decide if we have the legal ability to do it,” Birgen said, “but we also have the question of, if we do, is it something that we want to do?
“I don’t know if we need to separate out those questions and deal with them one at a time.”
Nolan told the council what he believed the distinction between the difference between a public school and the public library. He said schools are mentioned in the Iowa Code chapter he referenced, adding it’s a Class D felony for possessing a gun on a school’s campus.
“The difference is private property versus public,” he said. “The land that I own, I can make a rule of no firearms, and if I don’t want that, then I can have them trespassed off the property.
“The library is used by the entire community. It is public property, so there isn’t a single owner. It’s the entire community.”
Ward 2 Councilman Dan McKenzie believed that reasonable people will do reasonable things.
“If there’s an option short of putting us in jeopardy of doing an ordinance to ban it, the library is within a weapons-free zone, in my understanding of the law, why don’t we just post that fact on the doorway and remind folks that maybe they might want to make a different choice before they walk into the building?” McKenzie said. “I think reasonable people would pause and make a different decision if they’re reminded of certain things.”
Birgen said there is a sign on the main entrance that states weapons aren’t allowed in the library. Meyer-Reyerson confirmed that fact.
Other audience members added their opinions to the discussion. Nathan Lindeman asked if the person who had the gun in November was open carrying, but those who have permits to carry have the right to do so.
“They’ve taken courses, they’ve taken training,” Lindeman said. “They’ve gotten the certification. It’s not a super-quick, easy process. These folks have gone out of their way to protect themselves and their family.”
He also thought that the discussion item would eventually include all city properties, including parks. He understood preventing someone from bringing a gun into the library, especially with its proximity to West Cedar, but concealed-carry is a different issue.
Resident Michelle Chavez told the council that weapons-free zones don’t reduce the risk of gun violence, according to a 2016 article in the “Violence and Gender” journal.
“The National Institutes of Health also put out an article that those who carry out shootings don’t traditionally concern themselves with the laws,” Chavez added. “Therefore, such things aren’t really going to prevent anything, if that’s what the goal is here.”
That point was later picked up by Ward 5 Councilman Tim Kangas, who works at Cedar Falls High School as a teacher.
“If you look at where all of the mass shootings have been taking place, the one thing consistent of all of them is that they’re pretty much taking place in gun-free zones,” Kangas said. “They’re also caused by people who aren’t following the law, because it’s against the law to shoot people.
“Either we’re putting a regulation in place that we’re trying to prevent something, or we’re just putting a smiley face on something and say, ‘We want people to feel good.’”
Steve Main, another resident who told the chamber he just turned 79 on Monday, said it’s not just children who would panic if they notice someone armed in the library.
“I use the library frequently, and if I saw somebody with a gun in the library, I would be distressed, too,” Main said. “I’m not against guns.”
Adam Hoffman, who is running for mayor, had brought up one of the library’s frequent programs that may run counter to the anti-firearm argument: Nerf nights.
“The first one was ‘Nerf gun night,’ and I applaud you (Meyer-Reyerson) for changing the name of that,” Hoffman said. “They’ve had 21 of those events since the inception of that program, two laser tag events, and then most recently a squirt blaster night.
“I would think it would only make common sense that if we’re going on this road of guns … that we might want to think of revisiting our programming at the library to see if everything is appropriate.”