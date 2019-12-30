With the new decade beginning, Waverly Newspapers asked Waverly’s new mayor and the members of the City Council to give us their New Year’s resolutions for 2020.
Here are what the mayor and the council have offered for the upcoming 365 days:
Mayor Adam Hoffman:
Resolutions are goals in my mind. Professionally, I am looking forward to a productive budget session, want to be conscientious about how we represent the taxpayer through the budget. I want to carry out an effective and productive budget session that best serves the community and working with City Council and city staff to accomplish that.
Personally, I am looking at improving my health situation, eating healthier, losing the excess weight. We have an obesity problem in our country and I am a part of that, not proudly, of course.
Rod Drenkow, Ward 3:
Professionally: I think the goals for the city, the goal is to work on the priorities that we are going to have in scheduling capital improvement projects. We have a limited budget but have a lot of work to do in parks, like Memorial Park, and South Riverside Park, the wastewater treatment plant, economic development, the ball diamonds and a lot of street projects. That’s challenging work. I am looking forward to working with the council and the city staff and the mayor and coming to some resolution on that.
Personally: Slowing down and enjoying life a little bit more. 2019 was an incredibly hectic year. Not having the pressures of trying to balance family and work and church and the city and trying to come up with a more workable balance between those things.
Kris Glaser, Ward 2:
My professional goal as a city councilman in 2020 is to learn as much as I can about city business and to listen to the Waverly citizens as I participate in the decision making process for city business and upcoming projects. My personal goal in 2020 is to continue to build strong relationships with colleagues, friends and the community.
Matthew Schneider, At-Large:
Every New Year’s Eve, I go through this thought exercise and my list is always quite extensive.
The detailed list, if the public read it would really not be too exciting. However, I can summarize a couple of key things I plan on working on both professionally and personally.
Professionally, I will plan to continue to look for people’s strengths and forgive or ignore their weaknesses.
Personally, I plan to make more effective use of the time I spend reading and thinking. I have a habit of starting too many books and not finishing them. I currently have bookmarks in over a dozen books. That needs to get under control.
Ann Rathe, At-large:
I don’t make New Year’s resolutions anymore. I try to give myself a fresh start every day to be the best person I can be. Sounds corny, but it works best for me.
Brian Birgen, Ward 1:
I’m not a big supporter of New Year’s resolutions, because if a change in your life is worth making, you don’t need to wait for the new year to start.
But I will admit that I am making plans to complete the Wartburg TriByKnight in May and will be training for that during the new year.
Heather Beaufore, Ward 4:
Professionally, to keep increasing the knowledge about the things I need to do in wanting to serve the community and learn as much as I can about this new elected position I am in.
Personally, to take a deep breath and take things in and enjoy every day, one at a time.
My son and stepson are graduating this year, and I want to focus on them and the rest of their last year. I am looking forward to what new will come for them.
Ward 5 Councilman Tim Kangas didn’t respond by press time.